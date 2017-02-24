10 points for Sodexo Butterbeer

When you hear the word “Butterbeer,” the first image to pop into your head is most likely “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter,” not necessarily “Sodexo.” Butterbeer is the sweet drink invented by author J.K. Rowling that Harry Potter and his friends consume throughout the “Harry Potter” books and movies. During the University Program Board’s movie screening of “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” Sodexo served its own rendition of Butterbeer and I was pleasantly surprised by the taste.

The line to receive my free Sodexo Butterbeer was about 20 minutes long. That was a bit much for this fake magical beverage Butterbeer

The only part of the drink that was accurate with all recipes, online and in “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter,” is the cream soda.

Then the ingredients for this Butterbeer were a bit off from the original one. Instead of butterscotch syrup, Sodexo used caramel, a Sodexo worker said at the event. The difference was not major, however it was noticeable that this drink was not an accurate representation of Butterbeer.

The next ingredient in a recipe, according to wizardingworldpark.com, should be vanilla ice cream, but instead Sodexo used marshmallow whip, the Sodexo worker said.

When I took my first sip, I enjoyed it. I know. This was very shocking to me, as well. However, it did not necessarily taste like Butterbeer, it just tasted like a caramel-infused cream soda with extra sugar, which I enjoyed regardless.

The caramel was mixed in well and I tasted it within every sip, but the marshmallow whip was an issue. It was sitting at the top of the drink, and it was virtually impossible to get a taste of it while I was drinking.

At the end, I had no cream soda left, just a glob of marshmallow whip, which was frustrating.

Maybe if the marshmallow whip was mixed more into the cream soda like the caramel was, it would have tasted better and perhaps been more accurate to the original one.

If Sodexo decides to hand out these drinks again and you are in the mood for a very sweet cream soda, I highly recommend giving it a try. However, if you are trying to get a taste of actual Harry Potter Butterbeer, I wouldn’t recommend this for you.