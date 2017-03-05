Strike a pose, then hit the books

Graphic by Jackie Cohen

Students describe working as models and attending college in an age with social media

Zoe Baron, a senior English major, sat in a makeup chair in Cancun, Mexico for 10 hours while her hairstylists prepared her voluminous, zigzag hairstyle to walk down the runway for Farouk Systems, a hair product company.

Some students at Chapman, like Baron, have found their way to the runway through their social media. Although models are still scouted through auditions and applications, many modeling agencies have strayed away from this traditional approach and are using social media as a tool to find new talent, according to the Huffington Post.

“Now, with social media, it is easier to get your name around and get signed to more jobs that way,” Baron said.

Zoe Baron: Instagram: @thezoebaron

Baron started modeling when she was 4 years old.

“Before modeling, I thought you had to do something that required an extensive education, such as being a doctor or lawyer, but none of those jobs interested me,” Baron said. “The whole time, I kept coming back to modeling because it is the only job I enjoy everything about.”

Up until last semester, Baron lived in Las Vegas where she had contracts with several agencies. She said it is not uncommon to have multiple agencies in Las Vegas, unlike California where it is less common to be signed with two agencies. However, she said she prefers freelancing because she does not have to be tied down to a contract and also she gets to keep all the money she earns.

Baron now uses her large Instagram following of more than 50,000 to be scouted by companies looking for freelance models. Through her Instagram, she was offered a modeling job for BoutineLA, a swimsuit company.

“Social media makes it possible to not be signed (by an agency) but still get job opportunities and all the benefits that come from not being tied to a contract,” Baron said.

She said that her modeling career really took off when she did the photo shoot for BoutineLA. It also helped her realize that she wanted to do this as a career because she felt “in her element” by being surrounded by individuals who shared the same aspirations she did.

“That is when I think modeling was really my calling,” Baron said.

Bella Golden: Instagram: @bellaagolden

Featured in Cosmopolitan Magazine’s “17 curvy models you need to follow on Instagram,” Bella Golden, a sophomore creative writing major, travels between Los Angeles and New York for modeling projects and photo shoots.

Although her modeling career was not planned,

she always enjoyed taking photos with her friends and posting them on Instagram and other social media sites. This is how JAG Models in New York found her.

Golden signed with JAG at the end of last fall semester and took a leave of absence from Chapman to fly to New York for photo shoots.

“It’s all a balancing act,” Golden said. “You just need to know when to focus on which one.”

Golden, who is a size 12, said she feels comfortable at JAG because she thinks some agencies would not choose her unless she was either a traditional size 16 plus-size model or a size zero.

“(JAG) never asked me to lose or gain weight, and that is something I am very happy with,” Golden said. “I am comfortable with my body and I don’t care if other peoples don’t like it.”

Through her Instagram, which has about 5,000 followers. Golden aims to promote a positive body image by showcasing her success and posting encouraging captions with her photos.

“I want my viewers to know that you can have fun and be a model at any size,” Golden said.

Nicholas Berson: Instagram: @nicholasberson

Focusing more on school than modeling, Nicholas Berson, a senior screenwriting major, said he models on the weekends and leaves weekdays for school.

Berson began modeling in the spring of 2014. He said he is not signed to an agency and works freelance jobs. He is managed by Stephen Stone Productions, a talent management company, and has been featured on two fitness-based Instagrams, Male Form and Beauty, which has 52,000 followers, as well as Fashionably Male, which has 72,000 followers.

This helped him reach about 16,000 followers on Instagram.

“I started modeling because it was a way to make money on the side,” Berson said.

The best part of working as a model is having the opportunity to be able to be on sets and get to work with creative and talented people, Berson said.

“Working in these conditions is something not everybody gets to do, and I feel very lucky to be able to do be on set and work,” he said.

He started to gain success after he signed with his manager who began to point him in the right direction. His manager guided him to know which jobs to take and which jobs to decline, he said.

“As great as modeling is, school is more important to me. That’s why I’m paying all this money for a good education, so modeling is whenever I have free time,” Berson said.