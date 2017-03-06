Politics, professors and President Donald Trump

Discussing the presidency in the classroom

In the beginning of this spring semester, English professor Lynda Hall decided to bring a red, white and blue-striped mug to class. Dubbed the “freedom of speech mug” by Hall and her students, every time someone makes a joke about President Donald Trump, they put a quarter in the jar.

In the months after the election and Trump’s inauguration, Chapman professors are implementing different ways to deal with the topic in class. Some chose to dedicate class time to discuss the election, while others prefered to stick to course material.

“If Trump comes in a way that’s pertinent to the topic at hand, then you don’t have to put a quarter in,” Hall said, “That way we can weed out what real and what’s a joke, which I think is a serious problem in the political landscape right now.”

Hall said her literature classes often use examples from current events to help students understand diction.

“How could I say that I won’t talk about politics?” Hall said. “It would be like saying I won’t talk about words. How do I teach English without words?”

Hall was teaching a senior seminar class on the night of the election and saw some of her students express concern as the election results started coming in, Hall said.

“This was the first time voting for a lot of them,” Hall said. “They were very concerned the election results would change their lives, and not for the better.”

For the class after the election, Hall decided to set aside her syllabus for the day and let students talk about the election results.

“I wanted everyone to have the opportunity to say something,” Hall said. “I don’t want anybody to be critical of each other. I want this to be a safe place.”

Hall said she and her students self-police themselves when it comes to adding quarters to the “freedom of speech mug.” She plans to use the money to buy her students candy at the end of the semester.

Like Hall, political science professor John Compton said he integrated the election into his class and used class time to look at exit polls to get a sense of why Trump won.

“People were shell-shocked regardless of their political perspective,” Compton said. “I don’t think many people thought he would win.”

Compton said his students have been respectful, and there haven’t been many heated discussions about the new president.

“I try to encourage all points of view,” he said. “When someone expresses a view on one side, I always ask if someone wants to respond (and) play devil’s advocate.”

Freshman communication studies major Avery Singson said she appreciates when her professors play devil’s advocate, which she said is “honestly refreshing.”

Some of her other communication studies professors try to steer conversation away from politics.

“I said something not very kind about Trump once, and my professor got a terrified look in her eye,” Singson said. “It seemed odd in a communications class. Isn’t that where you should learn how to voice arguments correctly?”

On the other hand, Nubar Hovsepian, the chair of the political science department, chooses to keep U.S. politics out of his classroom because it doesn’t relate to the classes he teaches.

“I don’t know what other colleagues did. Those that teach American politics probably spent more time on the topic, after all, elections are important,” Hovsepian said.

While some professors, like Hall, chose to help their students process the election results, Hovsepian said it wasn’t his job to hold students’ hands through the process.

“My job is not to make anything safe for anybody,” Hovsepian said. “My job is to make sure you get educated well, (so) that you learn the material well, that you think out of the box.”