A day with Daniele

President Daniele Struppa. He can sometimes be spotted walking across campus to meetings; he speaks at major Chapman events; he can be seen at Chapman sports games with his family, but what does he do with the rest of his time?

The Panther followed Struppa around throughout his day on Feb. 13 to see what it is like to be the person who just may be the busiest man on campus.

The day started at Struppa’s house in Irvine at 7 a.m. with an early workout and breakfast with his daughters Arianna and Athena. The Panther then met Struppa on campus and followed him to his meetings, after which, Struppa also showed off his favorite spots on campus and his favorite hobbies.

“One of the reasons I really love Chapman is this location in the middle of a little town where you see people and people walk and that allows you the spontaneity,” Struppa said.