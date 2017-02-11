Across the globe: How international students ended up at Chapman

Deciding where to go for college is a difficult decision for most, but for international students it can be even more stressful as it also included applying for a visa and leaving their home countries.

Some students like Sienna Newton, a freshman psychology major, had a hard time with the application process, even having to consult YouTube for help, while others like freshman business administration major Yuka Tokura said they had an easy time adapting to life in the U.S.

For freshman political science major Valeriya Lozovan, she said being at Chapman feels more comfortable, since her family experienced anti-Semitism in her home country of Ukraine.

“Everywhere I go, there’s a lot of Jewish people,” she said, “It feels awesome to be around so many.”

Lozovan remembers waking up in the middle of the night to the sounds of screams and yells in the streets outside her family’s apartment in Kiev, Ukraine. They lived in Maidan Nezalezhnosti, the city square, where protests broke out against the Ukrainian government in 2013.

“It was very scary,” Lozovan said, “So many people were killed: women and children, even the homeless and the elderly.”

Her family tried to fly back to the U.S., where they had immigrated in 2007 during the Orange Revolution, but there were no flights in or out of Ukraine.

Lozovan remembers her father telling her they were leaving for a vacation.

“I’m still technically on my spring break,” she said.

When they first arrived in California, Lozovan said she noticed how friendly everyone was.

“It was so weird for me to see how smiley and happy Americans are,” she said.

Valeriya has first-hand experience with America’s immigration process when her parents tried to obtain a green card. Although she grew up in Ukraine, Lozovan was born in the U.S., making her a natural born citizen, however, she still considers herself to be an immigrant.

“I definitely felt like an international student coming here,” Lozovan said. “Just because my passport is American, doesn’t mean I am.”

Her parents didn’t have jobs or a social security number when they arrived here with 10-year-old Lozovan and her two younger siblings, so they flew back and forth from Ukraine during the immigration process.

“I remember everyone at the airport being so harsh and rude because we were immigrants,” she said. “Even after you become a citizen, there’s always this feeling you have that you don’t belong here.”

Although there are downsides to being an immigrant, Lozovan said she still believes America is the land of opportunity.

“There are so many options for college and career,” Lozovan said, “I just know I came to a better place.”

She said that she continues to have this mindset after President Donald Trump was elected.

“Yes, he’s our president and has quite an impact on our lives, but as long as we stand up for what we believe in, he won’t change the country much,” Lozovan said.

Trump’s immigration ban has recently affected a member of Lozovan’s family. Her uncle was barred from flying out of Iran to attend a family member’s wedding. Although he is Russian, her uncle is an Iranian passport holder and wouldn’t be let into the U.S.

“Just because you come from a Middle Eastern country, it doesn’t make you a bad person,” Lozovan said. “I wish people could look past nationality and realize it doesn’t define who you are.”

Tokura grew up picking cherry blossoms in the spring with her family and friends in Tokyo.

“It was so beautiful,” Tokura said. “Those picnics are my favorite memory from Japan.”

Born and raised in Japan, Tokura grew up in Tokyo.

“It’s very loud and busy,” she said. “Everything is packed.”

Although she enjoys Chapman, Tokura said she misses the food among other things.

“My favorite part of living in Japan is the good (public) transportation,” she said. “I miss not needing a car.”

Tokura first visited the U.S. during a year-long exchange program in high school. Her host family lived in Orange County, where she discovered Chapman.

Her biggest culture shock came when she saw the bathrooms here. Tokura said it’s odd having a toilet and bath in the same room, they’re “very different.”

Tokura said her transition to Chapman was smooth because she had learned to take care of herself and do her own laundry when she was an exchange student.

With the help of her roommates with her English, Tokura has also noticed differences between languages.

“The biggest difference is how we talk to people,” she said. “ I feel in English, there aren’t many ways to communicate politely.”

On her F1 visa, Tokura is free to come and go as a student from Japan to the U.S. Although she isn’t directly affected by Trump’s immigration bans, Tokura is concerned for her country.

“The election will definitely affect my country’s economy,” she said. “America and Japan are very close and have a lot of treaties that could be broken.”

Newton has known she wanted to attend college in California since she was 11. On a family trip to Los Angeles and Disneyland, the freshman psychology major fell in love with the West Coast.

Newton was born in Hong Kong, China and moved to Sydney, Australia when she was 11.

“Growing up in China was surreal,” Newton said. “The world felt like a really big bubble.”

Newton lived in a community where everyone had a driver and helpers. When she moved to Australia to join her other family, she said she thought it was weird that no one had drivers.

Attending an all-girls boarding school in London allowed Sienna to get used to living on her own, she said.

“People are more welcoming than you’d think, but I miss the Australian sense of humor,” Newton said. “People here don’t know when I’m joking,”

Newton knew one other person from home that was moving to the U.S. for school when she applied to Chapman.

“I really like how the American education system lets you take tons of different courses at once,” Newton said, “And thought it would be really fun to live in Southern California.”

Newton had to undergo interviews at the American embassy in London where they sent paperwork and requests back and forth from Australia to England, and then the U.S.

“They want to make sure you’re not going to come here to live off the street and that you’ll return after four years,” Newton said.

Newton is at Chapman with a student visa, which prevents her from working or interning. She would like to live in the U.S. after graduating, but said the chances of getting a job that will pay for her visa are pretty slim.

Although many students and teachers are welcoming to her, Newton thinks that if she wasn’t from an English-speaking country, it would have been much more difficult for her.

“Most people don’t even bother with students that don’t speak English,” she said.

Even though she isn’t a citizen of countries affected by Trump’s immigration-banning executive order, Newton said she feels threatened.

“He doesn’t seem to have a problem with where I’m from, but it does make me feel a little less welcome,” Newton said. “The situation with Trump is really crazy. A lot of people think I shouldn’t care, that he’s not my president but I’m here for four years and he’s in office for four years.”