Up, up and away: Chapman’s tuition increases by 4 percent to fund programs and increase ranking

As the meeting to create Chapman’s five-year plan began in 2013, Harold Hewitt, executive vice president and chief operating officer, considered all the possible outcomes – negative and positive – of raising tuition by 4 percent every year.

Students at Chapman are paying more for tuition every year to pay for new programs focused on pharmacy, film and health sciences, Hewitt said. This was accomplished by raising tuition 13 percent from 2013-2016, according to the Chapman University Institutional Research Center.

“If Chapman wants to grow in specific areas, we must rely on tuition for that growth,” Hewitt said.

The board discusses the budget in terms of a five-year plan. The plan the board is following now was approved in 2013 and is titled “Moving to the Health Sciences.”

Chapman is a tuition-dependent university and more than 80 percent of operating funds come from tuition money, said Michael Price, assistant vice president for finance and budget. Chapman needs to increase tuition in order to sustain its reputation by finding new projects, Price said.

“Chapman is not a static university. It is dynamic and it is changing or planned on being changed every year,” Price said.