‘Bad Moms,’ bad movie

I went into “Bad Moms” knowing nothing about it, but expecting a good laugh. Halfway through the movie, I started to ask myself, “why am I here?” and saw the same question on my friends’ faces.

The movie was obviously made for moms, not college students.

“Bad Moms” begins with Amy (Mila Kunis) running around being the perfect mom who balances working part-time, driving her daughter to soccer practice, making her son’s projects for school, cooking healthy food and being involved in the Parent Teacher Association (PTA).

Kunis does an amazing job of playing the role of this overworked mom. Early in the movie, Amy goes through the worst day possible and Kunis’ acting in these scenes couldn’t have been better. Her facial expressions said it all as she got closer and closer to cracking and deciding to become a “bad mom.” She is able to show her frustration and eventually exhaustion in a hilarious, yet extremely accurate way to the point where you can even feel her pain.

At the end of her bad day, Amy attends an emergency PTA meeting led by “super mom” Gwendolyn (Christina Applegate) which is held in a ridiculously theatrical manner. Who has ever seen a PTA with flashing lights during their meetings and a bake sale police? The satire in this section is taken too far to the point that it is not even close to reality. Even with this, Applegate is able to deliver the part of the intense, control-freak mother very naturally. Although the role is unrealistic, she makes it seem almost believable.

Amy’s two sidekicks, played by Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn, added humor to the movie. The two were polar opposites, with Bell acting as an overprotective, neurotic stay-at-home mom, and Hahn as the mother that is single and ready to mingle (maybe a bit too much), with Amy walking the balance between them.

This unlikely trio becomes close after their night of drinking and going wild in a grocery store. This exaggerated scene is filmed entirely in slow motion. The moms drink milk out of the carton, eat fruit loops out of the box and empty a bottle of vodka in the middle of the store. All this time, Icona Pop’s “I Love It” is playing in the background, making for a cheesy scene.

This movie bases most of its humor on exaggerations. At one point the women jump from a super serious dinner party with Martha Stewart and a long lecture about Gwendolyn’s plans for the PTA to a moms gone wild house party with excessive drinking, dancing and “whip-its.”

Also, who cares about the PTA presidency? At my high school they begged people to join the PTA, yet in this movie they managed to fill an entire auditorium for an emergency bake sale meeting and the election for a PTA president escalates until it’s almost as crazy as this year’s presidential election.

Besides that, one major plot point is broken. If moms are deciding to go bad, then the focus on the PTA is out of place. Many good moms are unable to be a part of the PTA at their children’s schools because of lack of time, yet these self-proclaimed bad moms have time to run for president of the PTA. It seems like they are trying to make these moms slightly rebellious instead of bad.

Don’t get me wrong though, the movie did have some funny moments, like the scene where Amy puts a helmet on her dog so she can put him in her car. It shows the audience from early on that maybe the perfect mom isn’t as perfect as you imagined. Plus what dog wouldn’t look funny wearing a bike helmet.

Also, the “Mean Girls” reference near the end was on point, but these funny moments weren’t enough to keep me entertained for the entire hour and 40 minutes.

While the movie had some funny moments, most of the humor was too exaggerated and super cheesy, however, the movie was partially saved by the performances of the leading actresses. Their acting skills were able to overcome the ridiculous roles they were given and make the film almost enjoyable.