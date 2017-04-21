Bare bones: meet the professor behind the science of ‘Jurassic Park’

From discovering dinosaur remains in the rocky terrain of Montana, to working with Steven Spielberg to create the “Jurassic Park” movies, Jack Horner, a presidential fellow at Chapman, has used his expertise in paleontology to get more jobs than the average paleontologist.

Horner teaches a course at Chapman called “thinking outside the box,” while working on the Jurassic Park movies as the technical adviser for the films.

“Sitting next to Steven Spielberg and making sure that everything he directs is scientifically accurate was a crazy experience,” Horner said.

Q: What do you do as a technical advisor for the ‘Jurassic Park’ movies?

A: I work with the directors and producers to try and add a little science to the movies and make sure the dinosaurs were as accurate as they could be at the time. Also, I made sure the actors pronounced dinosaur’s names correctly.

Q: What was your favorite scene that you were involved with?

A: My favorite scene was the kitchen scene in the first ‘Jurassic Park’ (movie) when the dinosaurs follow the children inside. There were a lot of people shooting that scene, and they expected the dinosaurs to flick their tongues around like snakes, but I told them they couldn’t do that because dinosaurs didn’t have forked tongues like snakes do, so we had to change it so that the dinosaurs would snort and fog up the window, something only warm-blooded mammals can do. We aimed to take away the reptilian look to dinosaurs and gave them a more bird-like characteristic.

Q: How has your teaching style been affected by your involvement with ‘Jurassic Park’?

A: Almost everything about my class is way different than most classes. The class is a collection of students who call themselves ‘the brain trust,’ and they are working on a project to figure out how to attract dyslexic students to Chapman and provide an environment in which that they can thrive and enjoy without the stigma of a disability.

Q: How did you get involved at Chapman?

A: Last year, I gave a lecture here at the dyslexia summit. After my talk, President Daniele Struppa came up and asked what it would take to get me to work at this university, and we struck a deal, and now here I am.

Q: Where did you work before coming to Chapman?

A: I used to work in Montana at Montana State University and I retired in June. Before that, I was a paleontologist for about 40 years.

Q: What do you do as a paleontologist?

A: Depends on where I am in the world. When I am in Montana in the summertime, I go out and I look for dinosaurs and then I study them.

Q: What is your favorite discovery?

A: I have discovered a lot of things, so it is hard to pick my favorite. My findings include the first baby dinosaur, nests, embryos and eggs. Also, I have found more than a dozen tyrannosaurus rex. It is hard to say which one is my favorite, but finding baby dinosaurs and studying how dinosaurs grow is pretty interesting stuff.