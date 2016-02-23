Gallagher makes it to Hollywood on ‘American Idol’

Ben Gallagher didn’t truly consider himself a singer — until he made it all the way to Hollywood Week of “American Idol.”

“The email said, ‘We’d love to have you come back for a private audition,’” the junior public relations and advertising major said. “So here’s this Kansas City boy that has no connection to the entertainment world of Los Angeles … I realized I should start practicing right away.”

In January, Gallagher competed in the final season of “American Idol,” making it through to Hollywood Week.

“When I was pretty young I saw AC/DC’s ‘Back in Black’ video and I was like, ‘I want to be like those guys,’” Gallagher said. “So that got me into guitar big time, and I learned literally every song AC/DC has ever written, which is probably in the hundreds.”

Gallagher started playing guitar at the age of 12 and then started singing as part of a three-piece band in high school.

“The drummer was tone deaf, and the other guitarist was just the worst singer in the world, so somehow they convinced me to sing,” Gallagher said. “Then around junior year we started getting some pretty cool gigs, and opened for some bigger guys.”

Freshman year Gallagher participated in the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity’s Chapman Idol, where he realized he might have what it takes, he said.

“I got nominated for that as our fraternity’s contestant and then I won that and I got to record a small album,” Gallagher said. “I had recorded at studios before, but that was the first time I actually felt like an artist.”

Gallagher spent time writing new music and performing for tips outside of Disneyland, until he found out that it would be the final season of “American Idol.”

“While I was perusing Indi.com (a video social network) this summer, it said that it was the last year of ‘American Idol’ and the first time that they are accepting video auditions,” Gallagher said.

“I had just made a video with my friend Eric Ward and that was the first time I had a video that looked and sounded pretty good, so I figured I might as well send it and give it a shot.”

A few weeks after sending in his video audition, he got an invite to the Los Angeles audition in August, 2015. Gallagher moved on to an audition in front of the judges, Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban in San Francisco, where his opening song fell flat.

“The first song I sang was ‘Wayfaring Stranger’ and Harry was like, ‘That’s not your song.’ We had been thinking that was the one that was going to impress the judges. So I sang it first and they didn’t like it,” Gallagher said.

After performing “Cough Syrup” by Young the Giant, Gallagher said he was the only person they took from that day’s audition. Gallagher then participated in the grueling Hollywood Week where he was let go just before the group round.

“It was an awesome experience and I definitely learned a lot about TV and music — like how hard you have to work to really make a dent in the industry,” Gallagher said. “I definitely wouldn’t take it back. It was very difficult, a lot more difficult than people think but worth it.”

Throughout the process, Gallagher was surrounded by the support of his mom and his girlfriend, Alicia Halikas.

“It was just natural for me to support him,” the sophomore kinesiology major said. “I made him like five gallons of tea for his voice and was running in my heels to get him water before his auditions. It was crazy, but it was so fun.”

Although Gallagher’s journey was cut short, Halikas said she was almost more upset than her boyfriend.

“When he didn’t make it through, I honestly cried I was so frustrated,” Halikas said. “Ben was saying how it was OK and how it was a cool experience and I was like, ‘No, I’m mad.’ I just saw how hard he worked and I was frustrated.”

After competing on “X Factor” and making it to Hollywood Week on “American Idol,” Dominique Stewart can relate to the difficulties of vocal competitions.

“(Before my audition), I spent a good, solid week just working and practicing my songs over and over again,” the ’15 communication studies alumna said. “I took them to different vocal coaches and talked to them about making it my own. It was definitely a lot of work.”

Vocal professor Jeralyn Glass said that she understands the difficulty of preparing for an audition.

“Being a performer is like being a professional athlete — you train and train, you live and love what you do, but you need to bring it 120 percent in that moment when you are on the stage,” Glass said. “You are your instrument — that is both thrilling if you feel great and intimidating if you don’t feel in top form.”

In the end, Gallagher is grateful that he had the chance to be on the show and advance his music career.

“It was a great learning experience and it’s a great way to get my foot in the door,” Gallagher said. “Any artist can say, ‘Yeah, I have three songs, they’re really cool, you should listen.’ But if you say you made it to Hollywood Week, I feel you’ve established some form of credibility.”

Right now Gallagher is trying to build a following on social media by posting song clips on different media outlets.

“I’m making more videos with Eric, I have an album coming out within a month,” Gallagher said. “I’ve also been invited to a new songwriting show on ABC that’s like ‘American Idol’ but just for songwriters called ‘Songland,’ produced by Adam Levine.”