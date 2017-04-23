Blog shares students’ anonymous drug stories

“Early in the morning, I was awoken by a pouding on the front door. I walked out of my bedroom to see my mom had answered the door and there were police officers holding a gun in her face,” a student wrote in a blog post.

Chapman’s “Students for Sensible Drug Policy” created a blog in which students can anonymously post stories about their experiences with drugs, in order to break the stigma of drug use on college campuses. According to the Addiction Center, 47 percent of college students have admitted to trying at least one type of drug.

Here are two shortened excerpts from the stories of drug use at Chapman from the blog.

Raid

During my junior year of high school, my home was raided by the Drug Enforcement Agency and local police officers due to my parents owning a medical marijuana dispensary compliant with California law.

Early in the morning, I was awoken by a pounding on the front door. I walked out of my bedroom to see my mom had answered the door and there were police officers holding a gun in her face. I walked up behind her and one of them put a gun in my face as well. Then, the officer told me to turn around and handcuffed me. My mom told the officers that my brother was sick upstairs and asked if she could go up and stay with him. My step dad walked down the stairs with his hands up and they handcuffed him as well. They took all of us upstairs, had my step dad and me sit down on the couch and took my mom to sit with my sick brother while they searched our house for drugs. My step dad asked them, “Do you really need to keep my 16-year-old in handcuffs?” They took the handcuffs off me but left my step dad in handcuffs. I watched as the officers tore up my house looking for drugs that weren’t there. I heard them as they drove off with my dad’s car, bought with “drug money” (that’s called civil asset forfeiture folks, look it up). I watched as they then walked drug dogs through my house because they still couldn’t find anything. I watched as their faces went from excited to disappointed when they found out that my parents did not, in fact, keep massive quantities of medical marijuana in our home.

They took my step dad to the police station, claiming he was being “voluntarily detained,” until they released him later that day. After they left with my step dad, my mom and I immediately went to the hospital with my brother because he was so sick. We stayed in the hospital for a month. I stopped going to school because I was afraid that if I left my mom, she might be arrested and I would never see her again.

Luckily, after a nine-month ordeal, my parents were not arrested. Most people are not that lucky, and I know we definitely benefited from the privilege of being white and middle class. Had we not been, the situation would most likely have been much more dangerous and would not have had the same outcome.

It’s been five years and, while I’m no longer afraid of cops, I still jump anytime someone knocks.

“You’re not an alcoholic until you graduate… right?”

I am a student at Chapman University and I have struggled with self-medication and a problematic relationship with alcohol.

I began drinking my junior year of high school. Most of my friends had been drinking for more than a year and had already gone through their “drink until I puke” phase, so I knew how to be smart about drinking from watching their experiences. I also knew that my father was an alcoholic and I was afraid of becoming an alcoholic myself, as well as of jeopardizing my parents’ ongoing divorce, so I was always careful about how much I drank. I really considered myself a responsible drinker, to the point that I was shocked at how many people were hospitalized during my freshman Orientation Week.

Later on during my freshman year though, I blacked out for the first time during my first Undie Run. I’ll never forget the confusion and fear that ensued the following day—I literally asked everyone I ran into for the next few days if I had seen them and if they knew if I had been written up or gotten into any trouble.

Then there was the phase of blackouts—what I hoped at the time would just be a stressful out-of-control month. But that wasn’t even close to the end.

Then came one of the worst experiences of my life. I woke up the morning after blacking out with only a vague memory of my best friend crying and a feeling that something was my fault. I will never forget the guilt, shock and betrayal I felt when I asked my friends what happened and listened as they explained some of the horrendous things I had done the night before. Worse yet, two days later, my friends mentioned during a conversation that night, I had hooked up with a random guy in a bathroom while I was blacked out. I didn’t know who he was, if we had used protection, or even if the incident had actually happened because I literally had no memory of the entire night.

The next year and a half was a compilation of half-hearted attempts at therapy through Chapman’s counseling services, continued regularly blackout-partying, friends becoming both scared for my well-being and angry with my flippant attitude and co-workers not inviting me to staff parties because I was out of control. I still was somehow able to convince myself that I didn’t have a problem, because, hey, it could always be worse.

I began regularly attending a group meeting for Adult Children of Alcoholics, which allowed me to talk about my struggles with people who truly understood. For the first time in my life, I didn’t feel so crazy. I didn’t feel pitied. I didn’t feel alone—I felt like I could just talk honestly about being me.

And, for me, it worked—it was a long process, but I no longer lose control every time I drink, and when I do, I take it as a sign that I need to pause, figure out what is stressing me and what I’m trying to avoid, and I address the issues instead of drinking them out of my mind.

The more afraid of a stigma people are, the more afraid they are to recognize their issues and to ask for help. We need to change the conversations around “addicts” and “alcoholics,” and focus instead on the people behind those labels who are scared, struggling and in need of a little support.

I was lucky that I got help when I did—but not everyone’s as lucky. So let’s show a little more compassion for the people around us who are struggling, please.

