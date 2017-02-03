California drought lessened by recent rainfall

Students walked quickly to class, huddled under umbrellas as the never-ending rain poured down on them. Rain pattering on the pavement was all that could be heard on Chapman’s campus, a sound not recently heard in Southern California.

In January 2016, Anaheim saw a total of 2.84 inches of rain, compared to January of 2017 when Anaheim saw a total of 3.26 inches of rain, according to U.S. Climate Data. The state of California just entered its fourth year of being in a record-breaking drought as 2017 rounded the corner. But recently, with the copious amount of rain, it has been estimated that more than 40 percent of California is no longer in a drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

“I’m glad we’ve gotten so much rain,” said Chapman Sustainability Manager Mackenzie Crigger. “However, it is important to remember that we are still experiencing a drought in Southern California and conserving water should still be a priority.”

With this new rainfall, California is moving closer to no longer being in a drought, according the U.S. Drought Monitor. This has caused worry that citizens won’t be as eager to conserve water especially with the City of Orange modifying its water conservation regulations.

“It is important to realize that we live in an arid climate that sources the majority of our water from other places,” Crigger said. “Given that fact, water conservation should always be a priority here.”

Students also share the same concerns as Crigger.

“My number one fear is that people will hear that (part) of California is out of the drought and feel that there is no work left to be done,” said Sara Wanous, a senior economics and environmental science and policy major.

Jordan Carrasco, a sophomore business administration major and environmental studies minor, has another thought. She believes that while the drought may be inching closer to an end, California citizens will keep conserving water.

“I think if you interview any Californian they will tell you we need to continue to be conscious of how much water we use,” Carrasco said. “We may be moving closer but we are not out of the drought yet.”

Even if California does move out of the drought, there is still the possibility of it coming back. Just three months ago, 81 percent of the state was in some form of drought. With the excessive rainfall in the last two weeks it is now estimated that 61 percent of the state is still considered in a drought, compared to last year when 39 percent of the state was experiencing an exceptional drought and the entire state was experiencing some sort of drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

“There are so many different populations within California that are in different levels of drought,” said senior environmental science and policy major Kyvan Elep. “People are being affected differently so obviously we need to react differently.”

According to Elep, this means not everyone can be using more water just because part of the state is out of the drought. There is still need for water conservation.

This much rainfall has also brought dangers and concerns.

“The increased rainfall has caused landslides and flooding,” Crigger said. “Northern California is now worried about severe flooding, the likes of which they haven’t seen in over a decade.”

While California is on the path towards an end to the drought, there is still much work to be done in regards to saving water.

“This rainfall is a really good start to ending the drought,” Carrasco said. “But we never know what could happen so we still need to be cautious.”