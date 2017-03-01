Chapman alumna publishes children’s travel book series

Chapman ‘10 film production alumna Michele Gottlieb said she was getting reiki, an energy healing therapy, done by a lady who called herself a psychic, when the woman told her, “You’ll find happiness being creative and doing arts with kids.”

From there, Gottlieb decided to start writing her “Wherever We May Go” children’s books.

“I’ve only ever had three ‘aha’ moments in my life, and the moment that followed her words was one of them,” Gottlieb wrote in an email. “I immediately ran home after and wrote the idea out of the series and finished the concept for the first book within the week.”

“Wherever We May Go” is a children’s travel book series Gottlieb created, which inspires children to explore and travel. Her first book, “Wherever We May Go: New Orleans” was published on Jan. 3. It was illustrated by Chapman ‘15 digital arts alumna Renevee Romero.

Gottlieb said the story follows two main characters, Jennie and Michael, who are friends that like to travel together and discover new places with the help of a local friend, who changes depending on the setting of each book. The book is written in rhyme and includes family-friendly recipes from each place the characters visit.

Gottlieb said growing up she always gravitated towards fiction and fantasy books, anything that had a touch of magic.

“Watching the first Harry Potter movie I realized that there were people creating these worlds and that I wanted to be a part of it, hence my journey into film school. But I always knew on some level that I wanted to write a children’s book,” Gottlieb wrote.

As an adult, Gottlieb said she found a love for traveling and realized the feeling she received when exploring new places was similar to what she felt when reading her books as a child. She said that this is where the idea for her book series emerged.

Gottlieb found the book’s illustrator through her connections with the university.

“Chapman has always been sort of a ‘wise old grandparent’ since I graduated, popping up in unlikely ways to lend a helping hand,” Gottlieb wrote.

Gottlieb’s sister currently works at Chapman and suggested that Gottlieb reach out to Bill Kroyer, the director of the digital arts program, who introduced her to Renevee Romero.

“When (Gottlieb) described the book to me, Renevee was the first student in my mind,” Kroyer said.

Kroyer said Romero was in his digital arts class, and he felt that she was the right person for the job. He said her thesis film about little kids was very charming, and the illustration of the kids was a design style that came naturally to her.

Romero said her thesis film was called, “The Great Mall Detective” and was about a 7-year-old detective who helps his friend find his missing toy.

She said she found herself gravitating toward simple-shaped, bright-colored designs which inspired her to create a short film that appeals to younger kids. Romero said that she enjoyed creating characters for a younger audience.

During the illustration process, Gottlieb said they discussed Jennie and Michael’s look and once that was set, Romero began to put together mood boards which included images and ideas for New Orleans. The first book’s illustrations were inspired by Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog,” Gottlieb said. She said she and Romero enjoyed the high-color style.

When illustrating, Romero said she based the character Michael on her 9-year-old brother and on the designs of Disney artists. Romero said she has never visited New Orleans, so she researched the city and tried to include the city’s vibrant colors in her illustrations.

The storyline was also appealing to Romero.

“I thought it was a really unique idea, because I’ve never seen a travel book for kids. Being an international student (from the Philippines), it also appeals to me the travel idea of exploring different cultures and being able to illustrate that in a way children can enjoy it,” said Romero, who is from the Philippines.

Gottlieb said she’ll keep making books as long as there is a demand for them.

“Sales so far are going pretty well. Marketing plays a huge part of it, and just having a good product is the first step, but getting it in front of the right eyes is the biggest challenge,” Gottlieb said.

Currently, Gottlieb and Romero are working on the second book, “Wherever We May Go: Paris.” Gottlieb said the illustration style will change to match the mood of each location.