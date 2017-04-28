Digital arts majors share the inspiration behind their work

The beginning sequence of “Up,” the sea turtle named Crush from “Finding Nemo” and the heart-wrenching moments in “Toy Story 3” ring the bells of nostalgia in most people’s heads.

But Chapman’s digital arts majors have taken this nostalgia to a whole new level, and for seniors like Rachel Beltran, this love for animation meant spending more than 2,000 hours on their thesis project.

“The thing with animation is it really begs the question, ‘Does life imitate art, or does art imitate life?’ When you’re animating, it’s like acting on a stage, except you’re acting behind the computer,” Beltran said. “But what that does is it really makes you appreciate small, minute details about humanity that you otherwise would not even notice.”

For those with both visual and computational talents, digital arts can be the medium of choice. The digital arts program offers students three options for their emphasis: animation, visual effects or art direction. The Panther sat down with five digital arts majors to see how their pursuits of art shape their view of the world.

Rachel Beltran

Beltran’s thesis, “Good Boy,” is a five-minute film about a young man who is trying to get his love interest’s dog to like him.

Beltran said most of her love for storytelling was largely inspired by the “How to Train Your Dragon” films, so she started at Chapman as a film production major. Realizing it was not what she wanted, she was compelled to switch when she saw her freshman year roommate drawing for her digital arts classes.

Beltran said her view of the world has changed greatly since she started digital arts because, by joining an image on a computer with an emotional experience, she has become more perceptive of human behavior.

“We’re not computers working on computers. We’re artists working on computers,” she said. “We have to input humanity into (animated characters) from our own experience.”

Beltran is graduating with an animation emphasis and was offered a paid internship with Sony Pictures Animation, after which she hopes to work for DreamWorks Animation.



Sofia Randel

Sofia Randel, a junior digital arts major emphasizing in art direction, started doing digital art at 10 years old when her parents bought her a $25 drawing tablet. She used it tirelessly until it broke and now aspires to apply her art to her love for video games.

The image above is one of the first complete landscapes Randel created. She said she is passionate about landscapes because they are the foundation of the world being created in a video game.

“It’s really interesting to me as a landscape concept artist to draw whatever I want and make it become real to me, like being able to create something that doesn’t exist,” she said.

Today, Randel is the only one in her class planning on making a video game for her thesis and said she looks forward to being able to learn the skills she will need to make it happen.

“Thesis is notorious with (digital arts majors), but I’m trying my best to have a good time with it. I’m maybe 50 percent confident that I can program what I plan on doing so far,” Randel said.

Jesse Herb

Jesse Herb is a junior digital arts major with an art direction emphasis, whose passion for creativity started in elementary school because she loved writing short stories. However, she soon realized she loved illustrating her stories more than writing them.

“Inspiration is so easy for me,” Herb said. “I think there are so many subtle nuances in how we express ourselves that we don’t even realize, so I like characters much more than anything.”

Herb admitted she has an odd taste in film, and she said it’s because the emotional response she gets from them can make everyday life more interesting.

“Most people hate this, but I actually love the feeling of being jaded. I love when things are almost so monotonous they become interesting,” she said.

Herb said she appreciates that art does not have one definition and that she loves how art evokes unique responses from individuals.

“I think that art takes itself in all different kinds of forms,” she said. “Never listen to someone that says ‘this is art,’ or ‘that’s not art.’ If you get something out of it and it resonates with you in some way, then that’s artistic expression.”

Ryan Gold

Digital arts teaches students how to be observant, and for freshman Ryan Gold, this means looking for inspiration in less traditional places.

“Just the other day, I had a bowl of soup and was turning the bowl and looking at the reflections and the texture. After that I was like, ‘What am I doing?” he said.

Gold’s love for all things digital started with computer programming, but he found himself deep in the world of 3-D modeling about four years ago. Gold said he doesn’t like character work as much as creating backgrounds and props because, with objects, he can model it to scale and get it close to exactly how it’s supposed to look.

Gold’s emphasis is visual effects and is known among his peers as one of the most talented modelers in the program, according to Beltran and junior Caitlin Duffy.

“I’m a hard surface artist. When I look at buildings or mechanical objects, like a bicycle, I’m trying to look at it more closely and how the parts move so I can figure out how to create it in 3-D,” Gold said.

Caitlin Duffy

Like many digital artists, Duffy has been able to use her drawing skills and translate that to the digital realm. She started doing digital art her senior year of high school.

“What’s been interesting is that I started with that traditional background, but now, I find it a lot harder to pick up a pencil,” Duffy said.

Duffy is emphasizing in animation and looks to the details in people’s expressions for much of her inspiration.

“I’m really into doing character animation. It can come down to the blink of an eye to see an emotion,” she said.

Duffy said what she loves about digital arts is that everything is created organically and that this makes her appreciate detail in artwork and the world around her.

“Someone can create something from the ground up. It’s not like on set where you’re bringing in (props), you’re creating everything,” she said. “Because you’re constantly on the computer doing things, when you step away from it, you appreciate the world and real life so much more.”