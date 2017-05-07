Extending their stay in the U.S.

International students explain the uncertainty of their post-grad plans

What are your plans after graduation? This is a question that some seniors get asked on a regular basis and can be extra stressful for international students.

As a senior creative producing major, Antone Saliba said that, for him, the ideal answer would be to live in Los Angeles and build a career as a film producer.

However, Saliba is an international student from Jordan and is uncertain if his career vision will become a reality because he is not a U.S. citizen.

Saliba is at Chapman on an F-1 student visa. The visa expires 60 days after graduation unless he continues his education or applies and is accepted for Optional Practical Training (OPT), said Susan Sams, the international student and scholar services coordinator at Chapman.

An OPT is a permit that, if granted, allows recent graduates to stay in the U.S. for a year after graduation, Sams said. The OPT requires graduates to secure a job related to their major within 90 days. After the year is over, they must enter a lottery for an H-1 work visa, Sams said.

“It’s been my biggest stress point in the last couple of years,” Saliba said. “Everything’s open-ended; nothing is certain. It would be completely heartbreaking if I was asked to leave. That would destroy me.”

Saliba said that it would be difficult to utilize his film education in his home country.

“There’s practically no film industry in Jordan. If I were to go back, I’m going to have to start from scratch and be an entrepreneur. There’s no industry I can plug into and work my way up in,” Saliba said.

Lily Ontiveros, a senior dance major from Mexico, wants to pursue a dance career in the U.S. because she said that she feels there are more opportunities than in Monterrey, Mexico, where she is from. Like Saliba, Ontiveros also filed for OPT and hopes to apply for an O-1 visa for individuals with extraordinary ability or achievement afterward.

Ontiveros said that demonstrating secure employment as a dancer under the OPT is slightly different.

“You basically have to show that people want to hire you and that you’re going to contribute to the dance community out here,” Ontiveros said.

Ontiveros said that, while the uncertainty is daunting, it also serves as her motivation to take in the opportunities she has now.

“It’s a little nostalgic knowing that the guaranteed stay is going to be over soon,” Ontiveros said. “It’s just pushing me to work harder and pursue my career with more perseverance.”

While saying goodbye is going to be difficult, Ariel Du, a senior creative producing major from Beijing, China, said that, while she may apply for OPT to work on some film industry opportunities in Los Angeles after graduation, she isn’t as concerned about having to leave the U.S. when the time comes.

“I don’t feel too bad about it. I feel like it would open up some other doors for me,” Du said.

Du said that she doesn’t want to live in the U.S. permanently and wants to learn about other cultures.

“I personally think it’s very problematic how our media is so Western-centric, so if I get a chance to learn about other cultures, then it’s completely OK,” she said.

Eva Huang, a strategic and corporate communication major who is originally from Taiwan, said that even though she is a junior, she already feels the pressure to figure out life after graduation.

“There’s a countdown kind of happening; that’s what’s always going on in my head. I cannot wait until I graduate to figure out my life,” Huang said.

Huang said she applied to a 4+1 program at Chapman to extend her guaranteed time in the U.S. She wants to pursue a career in the music industry, either working for a record label or planning and promoting music festivals.

Huang said she feels like possible changes under President Donald Trump’s administration could threaten her chances of being able to stay in the country.

“It’s even a higher risk to me that I might not be able to stay here,” Huang said. “It’s scary because my future is in the government’s hands to some degree.”

Huang said that, regardless, she is not giving up.

“It’s scary because of how ambitious I am and how badly I want to succeed,” Huang said. “Fear shouldn’t stop anybody; it’s not stopping me. It makes you want to work harder.”