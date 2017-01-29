‘The future is female’: Students participate in nationwide Women’s March

After a five-hour flight from San Francisco to Washington, D.C., freshman Hannah Richardson struggled to walk through the crowd of more than 1 million people chanting and holding up signs to express their disdain for the election results during the Women’s March on Jan. 21.

“I chose to attend to show how we as women are united and how just because we have a sexist president, I will not let (women’s rights) slide,” Richardson said.

People marched all over the country to demonstrate their disdain for the past election cycle after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

According to the Women’s March website, there were 673 sister marches with an estimate of 4,956,422 individuals who attended.

“The march was so empowering and hopeful,” said Dodge College of Film and Media Arts professor Sally Rubin, who attended the Los Angeles march. “I had the feeling that I was setting the groundwork for future powerful women.”

At the main march in Washington, D.C., many speakers such as actress America Ferrera, feminist writer and activist Gloria Steinem and actress Scarlett Johansson encouraged the crowd and spoke of the rights that women and other minority groups need to fight for.

The march had multiple sister locations in Southern California. Many Chapman students attended the events in Los Angeles and Santa Ana.

The march was not only for women but also for minorities that felt discriminated against during this election, according to the Women’s March website.

“It was totally normal for me (to be there) being a guy. Although it was a women’s march, there were all different genders there marching,” said Jake Bishop, a freshman political science major who attended the march in Los Angeles. “I was marching for my own reasons and also in solidarity with women, as many have felt attacked by what Trump has said and policies his new administration has discussed.”

Avery Lockliear, a freshman undeclared student, first saw the Women’s March event on Facebook.

“I had never been to a march or rally of any kind, so it was new to me, but this one seemed so welcoming,” Lockliear said. “I fully committed when I read their message. What they stood for is what made me decide to commit.”

Besides being used as a marketing tool, social media was used to spread the message of the march.

“We made history, and a social media post won’t be able to change that. Social media did help in the spreading of the message and the event. It was the primary way people learned what it was and why it was happening,” Richardson said.

The Women’s March website has created the slogan, “10 actions for the first 100 days,” to ensure the organization’s efforts are continued. The website plans on having one action for people to take over the course of 10 days. The first action the website suggests is writing a letter to your senators to voice your concerns.

“I think this will continue to be a trend. Women are finding their voices, and young people are learning the power of gathering together in a group for something they all believe in,” Rubin said.

Many individuals including, Richardson, Bishop and Lockliear, have expressed interest in participating in more of these movements to ensure that all minority groups are treated fairly.

Richardson plans to continue the efforts in more ways than marches and rallies.

“I plan on contacting Congress continuously in order to show that I am still fearful of my rights and that I will not simply stop. This march was not the end of a movement; it was just the beginning,” Richardson said.