‘Get Out’ is a terrifying yet hilarious must-see

“Get Out” was one of the most unique movies I have seen in a long time. Not including the unforgettable experience of viewing it with as many students as Dodge College of Film and Media Arts’ Folino Theater could fit. The writing was hilarious and terrifying all at the same time.

Writer, producer and director Jordan Peele made his directorial debut with “Get Out.” He is known for his comedy writing but this film was marketed as anything but that. This was a horror comedy film about a black man named Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) who is visiting the family of white girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams), for the first time.

Going in only knowing the premise, my ears were focusing on every word and detail so intently when Chris first met the parents, because I didn’t want to miss any details that might be important later on. Let me tell you, I did not need to worry about that. The racism was about as far from subtle as it can get. What made the beginning so interesting is that because I was focused so intently on this, I was excited and ready when it finally came so dramatically. The jump in the story from calm to chaos leaves the viewers feeling shocked and overwhelmed, yet completely satisfied.

“Get Out” portrays continued racism in the country in a smart and telling way. It is a shocking portrayal of the commonality of microaggressions and the way cultures are ostracized. Set in modern day, this movie has nothing to do with monsters and the paranormal but will still get you jumping out of your seat. The portrayal of the horrors that humans are capable of to each other will give you chills all the way through.

The comedic relief by LilRel Howery, who played Rod, is perfectly-timed and rounds out the movie. After a scene of trauma and horror, Howery would sell a joke so well that I would forget everything else that had happened. I think Peele has demonstrated here the perfect version of a horror comedy.

Overall, “Get Out” is a perfect blend of horror and comedy, while also focusing on deep subjects like racism. It sounds like an unusual mix, but that’s what makes the movie so special. If you are not laughing, then you’re jumping out of your seat in fear. It’s the only movie I’ve seen that can have you laughing and horrified in the same second. The line between the two were drawn so clearly and meticulously, to the point that it was obvious Peele was manipulating the audience to feel everything he wanted, and we all played into his hand without question.

Kaluuya and Williams are both exceptional in their roles. Kaluuya was able to portray both happiness and pain, while Williams gave a chilling performance that will give you goosebumps. The film also showcased a great supporting cast including Catherine Keener and Bradley Whitford.

Seeing it for the second time was just as exciting and interesting as the first. There are so many hidden connections in the writing, almost to the point where you’ve been told the whole story, before the introductions are over. The first time, it blows your mind. The second, you realize how your mind was blown and how you were so blind the time before.

It’s a must-see. The writing, acting and directing are all phenomenal and come together to create something unexpected and new.