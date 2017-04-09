Graduating, but still not done with school

As Faith Ann Marie Escalera stepped off the plane to start her spring break, she received an acceptance email to Chapman 4 + 1 integrated undergraduate/masters of health and strategic communication.

“Even if I don’t end up working in that area, I think it will make me more competitive when it comes to looking for jobs,” said the junior strategic and corporate communication major.

With graduation fewer than two months away, Chapman seniors are looking to the future. About 14 percent of seniors said their primary goal is to enroll in graduate school, according to the Career Development Center.

Some students begin taking graduate classes while still undergraduates in the 4 + 1 program. The program consists of 24 available degrees ranging from food science to international studies it and allows students to complete their undergraduate and graduate degrees in five years. Other students choose to leave Chapman for their graduate studies to attend other universities to pursue master’s, law, nursing or doctorate degrees.

“I already love Chapman so much, especially now that we have the School of Communication,” Escalera said. “I trust the graduate program, because I’ve made so many connections with the professors.”

Escalera said that she never dreamed of continuing her education, because friends and family told her getting a master’s in the area of communication was unnecessary.

“I initially thought I would just get my bachelor’s, that was my plan, but when I found out about the 4 + 1, I reconsidered,” Escalera said. “I don’t mind staying an extra year if it means I can be more competitive for jobs.”

Senior psychology major Amber Pardes plans to pursue a master’s degree in occupational therapy at Tufts University in the fall.

“When I got my first acceptance letter, I cried because it was such a relief to get into a medical program, which are so competitive,” Pardes said.

Although she loved her time as an undergraduate at Chapman, Pardes said, the university doesn’t have an occupational therapy program.

When deciding where to apply, Pardes said she looked at “class structure, the size and the reputation of the school, as well as a strong research program.”

Michael Kaplan graduated in spring 2016 with bachelor’s degrees in business administration and accounting. Now, he is a first-year graduate student in Chapman’s master’s in business administration (MBA) program, graduating this May.

Kaplan said that he knew the school’s 4 + 1 program was something he wanted to do since he was a freshman.

Kaplan was able to start taking graduate classes while still an undergraduate student at Chapman.

“I believe that in the business world, a bachelor’s degree isn’t that strong,” he said. “You really need a master’s to be able to compete on the level I want to be.”

Senior psychology major Jason Phreaner is continuing his education at Chapman after graduation this May, to pursue a masters in marriage and family therapy. He credits the recommendation of his professors as well as the program itself for his decision to stay at Chapman.

“I did a tour of the facilities, and it honestly blew me away,” Phreaner said. “Chapman is one of the few schools in California that has an on-site clinic, so clinical hours count as part of the curriculum.”

Phreaner said the process of applying to Chapman’s graduate program was less stressful and more straightforward than his undergraduate application. The process for the majority of programs in the graduate school includes a statement of intent, letters of recommendation, submitting grades and interviews.

“I was lucky enough to complete an independent study with one of my professors,” Phreaner said. “I think doing work outside the classroom really went a long way to me getting accepted into the graduate program.”

Unlike Phreaner, some students find applying to graduate school to be difficult, but using resources like the Writing Center can help.

In addition to the Writing Center, the Career Development Center can help guide prospective graduate students.

According to Brittany Deneau, assistant director of career education, one-on-one appointments are available during which the Career Development Center can go over personal statements and general strategy.

“You need to pay close attention to deadlines for testing, because there might not be availability,” Deneau said. “Planning ahead and getting started on applications as early as you can is key.”