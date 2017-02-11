Chapman students spread the love on campus and beyond

Eric Kimura, a senior integrated educational studies major, sat outside Argyros Forum playing music and holding a sign that read “you have a beautiful smile,” when a girl, seemingly discouraged, walked out of Leatherby Libraries and looked up. She began to cry, Kimura said, and thanked him. Kimura gave her a hug, and the two never crossed paths again.

Sharing happiness is what inspires Kimura’s random gestures of love, which include pinning clothespins with motivational messages to students’ bags, and filling social media with positive stick-figure cartoons, he said.

“If you spread that love, then the world is going to be a better place,” Kimura said.

Many Chapman students extend their hearts to others by giving back to their communities in unique ways this Valentine’s Day and beyond, transforming their personal struggles into positive energy and compassion for others.

According to the Corporation for National and Community Service, 25.7 percent of college students volunteer. The organization also states that community service has several mental and physical health benefits, including lower depression rates and higher functionality.



“Break your heart open rather than breaking it apart,” said Cailyn Heffernan, a senior psychology major, describing her belief in giving to others, even in the midst of personal hardship.

Heffernan said that her compassion and dedication to helping others came from her difficult upbringing, which included her parents’ separation and her brother’s struggle with drug addiction.

“I’ve been through so much,” she said. “I understand how pain feels. I hated that struggle was something that people felt.”

Heffernan lost her grandmother to lung cancer in 2010 and has since become heavily involved in Relay for Life, even sharing her story at the organization’s Luminaria Ceremony.

“She was my best friend of all time,” Heffernan said. “I lived with a single mom; (my grandmother) was kind of like my parent in a way. She had no idea who I was towards the end.”

Among her many community service endeavors, Heffernan said that she is especially excited for her next philanthropic project through her sorority, Pi Beta Phi. She plans to mentor young girls about self-esteem and healthy relationships through the organization SMART Girls, she said, which teaches empowerment through skills mastery and resistance training.

Madi Murphy, a sophomore strategic and corporate communication and political science major, attributes her desire to give back to her mother, who gave birth to Murphy at a young age and raised her mostly on her own, she said.

“(My mother) giving the entirety of herself to me taught me to give the entirety of myself to others,” Murphy said. “I am always going to give people the assistance that they need, even if they are not always willing to ask for it.”

Murphy said that at home in Olympia, Washington, she would buy coffee for homeless individuals outside in the cold out of kindness, and said she also believes in “paying it forward” through small acts such as paying for the Starbucks of the person behind her in line.

Murphy said she has been involved in a variety of causes, including fundraising for a young girl with cerebral palsy’s medical bills, working with Court Appointed Special Advocates for children (CASA) with her sorority Kappa Alpha Theta, participating in beach cleanups and volunteering at senior centers.

“It’s less about which cause, and more about the impact that I have been able to have on so many different people in so many different spaces,” Murphy said.

Recent adversities have impacted Murphy’s view on giving. Her father was diagnosed with leukemia in September 2015 and is currently undergoing intensive treatment in a hospital. Murphy said that the experience being on the other side of service, due to her family’s current situation, has given her a new perspective on how important it is to be there for others, even when it isn’t convenient.

“You really have to think about what you are doing and why it is important,” Murphy said.

Murphy said she plans to use her love of service to become an advocate for the voiceless in the political and governmental sector.

“I want to save as many lives as possible so that violence can be minimized. I want to make sure innocent people are being protected,” she said. “No matter what my current trials and circumstances are, I am always able to reflect on the needs of others and give back in order to make a positive contribution to our world and society as a whole.”