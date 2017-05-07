Hot and cold: Students question the importance of Niche’s hotness ranking

For the second year in a row, Chapman ranked No. 1 for having the “hottest girls” on Niche.com, a company that gives data, reviews and rankings for neighborhoods and schools.

Included in this is their hottest girls ranking, which Niche’s marketing outreach coordinator Jessica Hair described to The Panther as self-reported and one of Niche’s “more fun” rankings.

When students review their school on the site, they see a question that says, “I would rate girls on campus as attractive,” and options range from “strongly disagree” to “strongly agree.” Once users indicate what school they attend, all their responses are for that one school, and the Niche team compiles their answers, “cleans up the responses” and verifies them.

“We try to reflect the entirety of the college experience, not just their test scores or what majors are common there,” Hair said. “We try to do a good job representing the experience of the entire student body.”

When freshman creative writing major Deming Magner first saw Niche’s rankings on her future school, she didn’t think much of it. Now, however, Magner said she questions the validity and need for such rankings.

“Rankings like these just continue to perpetuate competition between women, especially younger girls who are going into college when they see this,” Magner said. “It idealizes this unrealistic image of what beauty is.”

Magner has experience working with young women as a dance teacher and a counselor at an all-girls camp.

“It honestly (upsets me) when I see these young girls comparing each other and worrying about how they look,” she said. “It’s ridiculous that 5- and 6-year-old girls are already affected.”

Some students, like freshman music education major Ian Policarpio, question the methods used to create these rankings. He said the lists are superficial and statistically insignificant.

“These lists aren’t representative of a campus-wide opinion, and if we’re being honest, these are done on a volunteer basis,” Policarpio said. “How many people would voluntarily say that their peers are ugly?”

Out of more than 6,000 Chapman undergraduates, 93 responded to the survey, while Miami University, the school ranked No. 2 for hottest girls, had 154 respondents out of a total enrollment of more than 16,000 undergraduates, according to Niche.

“Not only are the numbers skewed, but so is the participant pool,” Policarpio said. “So every school will instantly look better than it actually is.”

He says that the rankings didn’t affect his decision to come to Chapman.

“I’m going to college to learn, not to gawk at girls. You can find attractive women anywhere, but you can’t say the same about an educational environment that suits your needs,” Policarpio said.

Unlike Magner and Policarpio, freshman business administration major Don Bingham said he was happy to hear about Chapman’s ranking.

“I think it’s definitely an accurate judgment,” Bingham said. “I think it’s probably not fair for everyone, but at least at Chapman, it’s fair for the majority.”

Magner said she worries that the ranking feeds into a negative stereotype about Chapman.

“We won’t be taken as seriously. It makes us look like the pretty people’s school instead of showing all our academics, community and involvement,” she said. “Chapman is a really great school for so many other reasons than how we look.”

Bingham disagrees, saying the ranking could draw attention to the university.

“I doubt it’ll make or break anyone’s decision to come here, but I’m sure it’s good publicity, and will cause more people to apply to Chapman,” Bingham said.

Lorig Yaghsezian contributed to this report.

