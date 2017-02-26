An idea is an idea no matter who inspired it

Students explain how reading Dr. Seuss impacted them

Growing up, freshman health sciences major Jessica Danens would beg her parents to read her a Dr. Seuss book, and she couldn’t fall asleep without hearing at least one of his stories, she said.

With Dr. Seuss’ birthday around the corner on March 2, students at Chapman reflected on their experiences with his writings and illustrations growing up, and their influence today.

“Dr. Seuss did more than just write books and draw pictures. He created a movement that has been going on for decades, and I am sure it will continue,” Danens said.

Although Danens chose a major in the science field, she originally wanted to be an author. She said she appreciated the amount of imagination it must have taken to write and illustrate all of Dr. Seuss’ books.

“It’s hard to believe that one man came up with that many different creative plot lines that are still relevant to children in this generation and many more to come,” Danens said.

There are also hidden messages that children may not realize while reading the books, Danens said. One example she gave was from “The Lorax.” The story emphasizes the need to save the environment and make sure that we keep enough resources around for future generations, Danens said.

“The best way to express an idea to young children is to make it entertaining, and I really think Dr. Seuss did that with the message about saving the environment within ‘The Lorax,’” Danens said.

In elementary school, she remembers how the classroom used to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday with a day dedicated to reading.

“We used to come to school in pajamas, and we would bring sleeping bags and just lay on the floor and read all day,” Danens said. “It was always my favorite day of school.”

Inspired by the “non-structured” feel that Dr. Seuss’ illustrations have, senior graphic design major Sadie Goff said she has created artwork that resembles his.

“Knowing that he was successful despite his breaking of formal art rules is a small comfort to someone with a less-refined drawing ability like me,” Goff said.

She believes that Dr. Seuss’ stories and illustrations are timeless.

“Unfortunately, since history is currently repeating itself, except this time with America falling victim to a fascist government, his political cartoons from the World War II era are depressingly relevant again today,” Goff said.

She believes that the work she does resembles many of Dr. Suess’ cartoons such as the Yertle the Turtle character and Brown Bear.

Her cartoons include a mix of Dr. Seuss’ characters with political messages. She believes that Dr. Seuss did this as well, but made it more discreet for children.

“I like Yertle the Turtle because it’s so light and childish, but when you know what it’s really about, you realize how heavy-handed it is. When I was a kid, I just thought it was a fun book about a mean turtle,” Goff said.

“Yertle the Turtle” is known by many to be about Adolf Hitler and the Nazi regime. There are many symbols throughout the book, and Yertle is meant to be Hitler himself, according to the Atlantic.

Another student who enjoyed the works of Dr. Seuss when she was younger is sophomore business administration major Maria Donoso.

Donoso works at a child’s care facility where the Dr. Seuss movies are still played and the books are read to the children. This is why she believes they are timeless as well.

“The thing about Dr. Seuss is that it has spread across so many generations even today, especially now that they are being turned into movies,” Donoso said.

Dr. Seuss Fun Facts:

“Dr. Seuss” is one of the most mispronounced author’s name , it is pronounced like “Doctor Zoice.” He was not really a doctor. He added that title to his name in college to add credibility to his work. Dr. Seuss lived in La Jolla, San Diego and University of California, San Diego has dedicated a library in his name (Geisel Library) with various artifacts. His first book, “And to Think That I Saw it on Mulberry Street” was rejected by over 20 publishers. Dr. Seuss has a net worth of $75 million dollars. He ranked No. 9 and tied with Bruce Lee, Steve McQueen and Bettie Page on Forbes’ list of the top-earning deceased celebrities.

