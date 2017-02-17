‘Because I’m happy’: the Chapman community talks positivity

Stephanie Prekeges, a freshman dance major, was having a difficult first semester at Chapman, she said, a time period she describes as the hardest months of her life.

After studying happiness in her Psychology 101 class, Prekeges said she decided to make a list of ways to be happier, including practicing gratitude, staying physically active and focusing on experience.

“I think that choosing to be happy means not focusing on being happy, it’s just focusing on what you are doing and continuing on with things,” Prekeges said.

Prekeges said that her courage to push on through that time period allowed her to become a happier person today, adding that the strength she gained has positively impacted how she sees herself as a person.

“This is what I’m talking about when I think about overall happiness,” Prekeges said, adding that staying motivated and pushing herself to say “yes” to potentially positive opportunities also helped.

Matthew Der, a senior communication studies major, said that his happiness is a result of his life choices, surrounding himself with a positive support system has helped him cultivate a lifestyle of happiness, and making a conscious decision to be joyful.

“Today I woke up and was like, ‘today is going to be the best day of my life,’” Der said, adding that spending time with children through the Anything Is Possible Foundation, which he co-founded with his mentor Jordan DeBear, has impacted his view of happiness.

The Anything Is Possible Foundation provides mentorship to children whose mothers or fathers are not present in their lives, Der said.

“They are so happy because they say so; they don’t need any reasoning to be happy,” he said.

Mike Martin, a Chapman philosophy professor, said he feels that happiness is a lot like love: “You can choose to pursue a particular love relationship, but whether you love an individual isn’t entirely up to you.”

“Our happiness is not completely under our control, in my view,” Martin said. “Happiness is kind of a combination of choices to pursue certain positive attitudes throughout your life, and also a good deal of luck.”

However, Martin also said that he agrees that our brains are hard-wired for happiness to some extent, as it serves an evolutionary purpose, by giving us the drive to go on.

On Feb. 13, Sarah Pressman, an associate professor of psychology and social behavior at University of California, Irvine, spoke to the Crean College of Health and Behavioral Sciences about happiness. She presented her latest research regarding the relationship between smiling, a physical display of positive emotion, and physiology.

Pressman said her research found that a “Duchenne smile,” or a genuine smile which activates the eyes, has an effect on stress recovery. Pressman conducted a study in which participants placed their hand in a bucket of ice-cold water for two minutes to produce “mild acute pain,” while holding chopsticks in their mouths to simulate smiling.

“Those who were sincere smiling had the best physiological recovery. Their heart rate dropped the lowest the fastest,” Pressman said, adding that her research also applies to heart rate reduction while performing mental tasks under stress.

“We should not kick smiling to the curb … there is a huge variety of smiling benefits,” Pressman said.

Prekeges said she agreed that mood and stress levels go hand-in-hand.

“When I’m happy, being tired isn’t a big deal. If I’m upset about something, then being tired in general or stressed is automatically worse,” Prekeges said.

Mark Maier, the director of the leadership studies department, said that smiling affects not only one’s own mental state, but creates a connection to other people’s mental states. Maier shared a story of suicide survivor who said that had one stranger looked up and smiled at him that day, he would have reconsidered his decision.

“If people are lost in their cell phones … if everybody is absorbed in their own little bubble, and not looking up, that lack of smiling at other people is, in some ways, denying our human connection to one another,” Maier said.

Maier said he believes that long-lasting happiness is a result of knowing one’s strengths, and using them to serve others.

“They are deploying the strengths that they are aware of in the service of something greater than themselves,” Maier said. “It is not just a formula for being successful; it is a formula for being happy.”

Isabelle London, an undeclared freshman, said that when people smile around her, it makes her day, and the whole environment around her, feel brighter.

“I think happiness has a lot to do with our surroundings,” London said, adding that it is important to reach out and not close in on oneself.

Der agreed that the act of smiling is a powerful tool that he practices daily.

“Every time I smile, and somebody sees me smile, they smile,” Der said. “I do it all the time; I’m just constantly smiling.”