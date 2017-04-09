Just keep swimming: Student teaches children in Nicaragua how to swim

Standing on the beach of Corn Island, Nicaragua, freshman political science major Hannah Richardson found it strange that she and her family were the only ones there.

Halfway into their vacation, she witnessed the burning down of a small home, which was owned by a family who lost their 8-year-old daughter in a drowning incident the previous summer.

A woman named Darcy Loy, who owned the hotel where Richardson’s family was staying, explained to her why there was no one at the beach.

“She told us how nobody knows how to swim because they’re afraid of the water, so drownings happen a lot and that nobody has ever done anything to help it,” Richardson said.

This vacation in 2012 led Richardson to create the Big Corn Island Swim School, where she teaches children how to swim and raises money for the swim program and education system. The school has two more instructors, who graduated from the program and now help other children learn to swim.

Q: Why did you create the Big Corn Island Swim School?

A: I originally created it for my Girl Scout Gold Award, where we had to complete a huge project. I’d been on vacation to Corn Island the year before. Nobody knew how to swim and I thought, ‘What the heck, that’s so strange.’ So I did my Gold Award project there, and it basically blew up. I was getting a lot of publicity for it and a ton of donations, so I thought, ‘I have to keep doing it, I can’t stop now.’

Q: Who contributed to the creation of the school?

A: My community (in Brentwood, California,) was a huge part of it. I did a swimsuit drive and all the donations were from my community. I didn’t have to buy anything except items for my badge holders. When I returned home the second time, I had a local swim school donate $2,000 to my swim school, so that was another huge contribution. My mom is also a flight attendant, so I didn’t have to pay for flights.

There’s only one pool on the island and it was owned by a hotel, so I couldn’t use it since that would be too many people in one tiny pool. Instead, I had to go to the ocean. The first two (visits), I didn’t have a building so I would have to haul all the supplies (noodles, goggles, swim suits, etc.) back and forth. The last two times I’ve been, Darcy donated a building to me, so now all my stuff is there.

Q: What are your lessons like?

A: Whenever I go, it’ll basically be 30 minute lessons with groups of six to eight children. In the beginning, (groups) were based off of age, but now it’s based off of level. Lessons are a week long, every single day, and after lessons there is an hour of play time. The Friday at the end of the week, I test them by taking them out one by one and asking them to perform the different skills.

Q: What’s your favorite part about having a swim school?

A: Getting to know the different cultures. Within Corn Island there are so many different layers that I get to see. I get to know the kids on a level they never got to know anybody on and a level I never got know anybody on. I would say the most special part is seeing their progress. One boy who started with me three years ago, he was 14 years old at the time, never swam in his life and he’s now teaching for me. It’s so cool to see that they were never given this opportunity and now that they are, they can pursue their passions. They’ve grown so much, and I love them so much.

Q: How is the program growing?

A: For the longest time, I wanted to make it into a nonprofit and I just never did, so now I’m actually doing it. It should become a nonprofit any day now, which I’m super pumped about. The nonprofit is called Corn Island Children’s Foundation, and it’s going to include my swim school as well as the schooling system there. I would like to include the educational system now, because I feel like right now the swim school is at a really good place. It’s self-running and hopefully I’ll get more instructors. That’s where I want to take it.

Q: How much money have you raised? How can people donate?

A: I’ve raised a total of $4,000, and people can donate at GoFundMe.