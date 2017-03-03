More than ‘just tired’: Chapman students deal with sleep disorders

Mia Garcia woke up, unable to move. She tried to speak but was unable to call out for help. Her heart was beating rapidly and her hearing was heightened as if she was listening through headphones at full volume, she said.

Garcia, a junior health sciences major, has sleep paralysis, a disorder that can cause her mind to wake up before her body, she said, and has been dealing with the condition for eight years.

Garcia is not alone in her need to manage sleep disorders while juggling the high demands of a college education. A 2010 study in the Journal of American College Health found, through a sample of more than 1,800 university students, that 27 percent of students were at risk for one or more sleep disorders. The same study also found that 86 percent of participants reported still feeling tired after waking up.

“Most of the time, sleep paralysis happens when you’re really exhausted,” Garcia said, adding that it can occur more often, up to twice a month, when she does not get enough sleep, or when she has a heavier workload.

Audrey Barthold, an undeclared sophomore, said she sometimes misses entire days because she has narcolepsy, which she describes as “chronic sleep deprivation,” and has to take large chunks of time in her day to sleep.

The amount of sleep Barthold gets doesn’t make a difference, she said, because her brain simply doesn’t allow her to enter a “deep restful state.”

Rather than using her time between classes to study, Barthold goes home to sleep, she said, adding that one time, she drove home after her first class and fell asleep for five hours. She woke up briefly at 8 p.m. and proceeded to sleep through the entire night.

Barthold said that if she gets less than eight hours of sleep, she can be too tired to drive to class.

The combination of having trouble sleeping and dealing with stress is an endless cycle, said Sarah Levin, a senior screenwriting major who has insomnia.

Levin said that her inability to sleep stems from not being able to turn off her mind at night and spending hours thinking about the work she has to do.

“You still have to do everything. There may be someone in your class who looks super chipper and gets all their work done, and they’re sleeping like three hours a night,” Levin said.

Stress is also a trigger for Kyle Harrington, a sophomore digital arts major who has sleep paralysis and nightmare disorder, which he said typically go hand-in-hand.

Harrington said that he often finds it difficult to wake up for morning commitments, focus in class and stay awake all day without taking a nap.

Harrington goes through month-long periods, typically when he is under high stress, where he will wake up four to five times a week with nightmares, he said. Harrington said his sleep paralysis also causes him to experience hypnagogic hallucinations.

“Your brain tries to make itself feel correct by creating these hallucinations… to make sense out of the sensory sensations,” Harrington said.

Harrington said that, like many mental health issues, sleep disorders are difficult for people who haven’t experienced them to fully understand.

“Whether it be nightmare disorder or insomnia or something like that, they legitimately have trouble sleeping and that’s a hard thing for people to wrap their heads around,” Harrington said. “When you can’t sleep like a normal person, your brain doesn’t function like a normal person.”