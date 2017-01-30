‘Live By Night’ has its moments but is a bloated mess

For an actor with such a mixed batting average, Ben Affleck has become one of the most respected directors in Hollywood. He gave us two well-spun Boston crime webs in “Gone Baby Gone” and “The Town,” only to turn around and deliver an equally strong ripped-from-the-headlines thriller in “Argo.” Affleck has only occasionally scratched the surface of being a great actor, but he’s proven himself to have a masterful understanding of storytelling. However, in each of those three films, it was clear that Affleck was still trying to prove just how talented he was behind the lens. In “Live By Night,” you can see his confidence as a more established director.

Affleck plays Joe Coughlin, a low-level crook who’s trying desperately to get out of the prohibition-era life of crime as quickly as he can. Unfortunately, he finds himself trapped in a love affair with Emma Gould (Sienna Miller), the wife of kingpin Albert White (Robert Glenister). White destroys Coughlin’s life, and after a stint in prison, he decides to join up with White’s rival, Maso Pescatore (Remo Girone), who has cornered the market on rum in Florida. Coughlin ends up heading out to Florida, slowly establishing himself as the enforcer of that sect of the business and becoming a powerful outlaw in his own right.

This is a lengthy and complex epic with a lot of chess pieces on the table. Affleck is aiming for a Martin Scorsese vibe here, even implementing voice-over to string everything together. Unfortunately, “Live By Night” can only dream of having the energy and focus of films like “Goodfellas” and “Casino.” Where Scorsese’s films feel like one story with a multi-layered narrative, Affleck’s feels like an entire season of television haphazardly crammed into two hours and 10 minutes. The structure is largely episodic, with Coughlin taking on various adversaries in self-contained spurts. Each of these little stories lightly sets-up the next in a way that feels like we should be waiting a week to see how it plays out. Aside from Coughlin, none of these characters are really given the chance to have an arc because they’re so quickly rushed off-screen to get to the next segment. The connections become so loose that it’s easy to forget where we even started by the time the film reaches its climax.

Since these characters are so paper thin, the cast isn’t really given a chance to bring much to the table. Affleck is a capable leading man, but he seems to be somewhere else whenever he’s on-screen. Trying to pull off this insane balancing act while acting at the same time must be incredibly stressful, and it shows. While he’s done solid character work in his other films, Affleck would’ve definitely benefited from using a different actor here.

The supporting players are either too subdued or flat-out cartoonish. The other gang members and mobsters, in particular, feel like they’re pulled right out of a Sunday comic strip from 1930, with Matthew Maher’s ridiculously over-the-top klansman being the worst offender. Zoe Saldana and Sienna Miller are wasted in one-dimensional love interest roles, while Brendan Gleeson and Chris Cooper do more subtle work that clashes with the more over-the-top bits. Elle Fanning gets a couple of strong moments as Cooper’s former-drug-addict-turned-preacher daughter who is radically against the casino Joe is building. His choice of whether or not to snuff her out is the most interesting morality play in the film, and they get a couple of strong moments to play off of each other.

Even with the film’s deep flaws, Affleck’s strong direction saves it from being a total wash. It certainly has the most unique visual style of any of his work. The cinematography has a very picturesque quality to it with sharp colors and contrasts bleeding through every frame. It looks like a living version of a mural you’d see hanging in a restaurant. The production design is authentic without feeling showy. Every moment of action, large or small, is thrilling.

Affleck has a keen eye for blunt violence, making every kill feel painful. It ranges from little murders on the streets to car chases, to shoot-outs, and it all works. Unfortunately, Affleck’s screenplay is a lot more interested in the most procedural parts of the story. There is an absolute glut of table-set conversations here. In fact, there is so much sitting around that one has to wonder if Affleck just got tired of standing up on the set. Dialogue is absolutely a key part of a crime film, but it needs to be extremely dynamic, and so many scenes here feel exactly the same.

It doesn’t help that much of the dialogue is extremely cliched. The film wants to say something new about morality, criminality and cruelty, but you can practically see it looking over at a better movie’s paper to do so. It often seems as though the characters are more concerned with setting up lines for the trailer than they are for the story.

“Live By Night” is by far Affleck’s weakest and most indulgent film. It wears the clothes and shoots the guns of a great crime film, while unintentionally becoming a parody of itself. With that said, it’s not a total loss. It never stops being great to look at, and there are several moments that hint at a better, more streamlined film. However, what we get instead is a bloated mess that can’t decide if it’s a cartoon or a classic, and ends up being neither.