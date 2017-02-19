‘Logan’ shows quiet maturity compared to other “X-Men” movies

There’s a moment in “Logan” when the three super-powered leads are sitting at a dinner table with some new friends. There’s nothing flashy going on, just a conversation between six people, a chat that feels like it could be found in any home, with a warmth and sense of humor that feels entirely unwritten. One might even forget it’s an “X-Men” film for a moment.

This quiet maturity is what makes the film that director James Mangold and actor Hugh Jackman have crafted such an astonishing addition to the genre. This is a fiercely passionate labor of love to the character Wolverine that delivers a devastating character study and a savagely-violent action film.

We find ourselves in the mid 2020s as we meet a very different version of our old pal Logan (Jackman). He’s become a withered shell of himself with a body that’s finally starting to break down due to a depleting healing factor. He spends long days caring for Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), the founder of X-Men, who now suffers from a deadly form of dementia that often endangers those around him. However, life throws a wrench in this lonely cycle when Logan finds himself stuck with Laura (Dafne Keen). She’s a young mutant with very similar knife-brandishing skills, who finds herself on the run from an evil group of scientists who have been experimenting on children to create soldiers. Thus begins a blood-soaked road trip across America to get Laura somewhere safe.

Mangold crafts a harsh environment that lives outside of the other “X-Men” films. Those stories have all been distilled into exaggerated comic books now, leaving Logan and Xavier in a world that has passed them by. The days of refined private schools and slick black suits are long gone. We’re deep in the gills of middle America, often drenched in the hot sun. This restrained look not only calls to the aesthetics of classic Western and road movies, but also provides us with an intimate setting in which we really get to see these characters as people.

After spending 17 years creating this iconic version of Wolverine, Jackman sends himself off with the strongest performance he’s delivered in the entire run. Covered from head to toe in cuts and bruises and practically cracking a bone with each step, this Logan is sick and tired of suppressing his rage. He’s not just world weary, he’s flat-out cynical. Jackman sells all of this while still remaining likable, largely through his interactions with Xavier and Laura.

Laura is a revelation in one of the most ferocious roles ever given to a child. Acting mostly with her eyes, Keen infuses every moment with pure intensity. We see her tear apart grown men and it never once comes across as silly. If anything, it’s just flat-out vicious. Her chemistry with Jackman comes from a complete lack of coddling. She’s as worn-down and tough as he is, and watching the two of them both irritate and protect one another makes for a compelling dynamic.

However, Stewart runs away with this film with a powerhouse turn as the ailing Xavier. We see the man with the most powerful mind in the world slowly start to fade away. He’s so viscerally overwhelmed with everything around him and it’s heart-wrenching to watch. Although Logan has become his caretaker, he can only see a son. Before he dies, Xavier is desperate for Logan to find some semblance of inner peace. Even in this fragile state, he is still as caring and kind of a man as ever, albeit with far less of a filter. It’s a performance worthy of awards consideration, often acting as the film’s central heartbeat.

All of this dramatic heft only fuels the deliciously violent action sequences. Finally, we are given a Wolverine who severs limbs first and asks questions never. This is the rabid berserker that this series has always teased but never fully delivered on. He and his clone daughter X23 are human wood chippers, gutting anybody who so much as looks at them wrong. None of this brutality feels showy, either. Mangold makes every cut and blow look searingly painful, even when his camera does occasionally get a little bit too kinetic to fully catch everything going on.

“Logan” is not only a thrilling send-off to one of the silver screen’s most iconic superheroes, but also a reminder of when the superhero genre needed to be ambitious and risky to succeed.

It is never concerned with being a piece of a universe. We’re living in this moment with these characters and telling a satisfying story now, not later. It’s by far the most engaging comic book film since “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” but often feels more at home with movies like “Unforgiven” or “Hell or High Water.” Some unlucky person will inevitably inherit the adamantium claws sooner or later, but if “Logan” proves anything, it’s that Jackman is and will always be the Wolverine.