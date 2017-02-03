‘Miss’-understood: the platform behind the pageantry

As she watched her older sister grace the stage of a National American Miss Pageant, a fifth-grade Nicole Renard was inspired to follow in her footsteps.

Now a senior broadcast journalism major and choreographer for the organization, and known as 2016’s Miss City of Orange, Renard uses her pageants to promote positive self-identity and instill self-confidence in the next generation of young women through her belief that self-worth is inherent, not earned.

“I was constantly basing my worth off of how successful I was. The things you do in life don’t determine how valuable you are,” Renard said. “You don’t need a crown to say, ‘You can make a difference.’”

Several other Chapman students participate in pageants, and represent causes they are passionate about through their platform statement, while gaining professional and personal skills.

After years of soul-searching, Renard realized that she is passionate about using her past struggles with body image and bullying to make a difference in this generation, using her personal pageant platform to do so.

“I was living under these labels of who other people said I was,” Renard said. “It was refreshing to rip those labels off.”

Pageants extend beyond the stage and involve extensive interviews beforehand in which participants are asked a range of questions, involving anything from personal background to world issues, said Connie Benson, the executive director of the Miss City of Orange pageant and a ‘93 dance and legal studies alumna.

“It really pushes you to figure out who you are,” Connie Benson said. “At a college age, I think sometimes it is hard to define that. That’s a challenge, but also a really big benefit.”

Miss America competitor and sophomore news and documentary major Natalie Benson also dealt with bullying while growing up in the pageant world. At one point, her classmates went as far as to create an “anti-Natalie Benson campaign” because they could not understand the contrast between her life as an “average girl” at school and her demanding career as a pageant competitor, she said.

“I was kind of living a double life, and I don’t think people understood what it meant (to be in a pageant),” Natalie Benson said. “I always felt that I had to be older than I was. I feel like I kind of lost what it was to be a teenager because so much was expected of me at a young age.”

Renard said that pageantry is often stigmatized as a beauty contest in which “all you do all year is wave in parades and look pretty.” In reality, most pageants are heavily based in scholarship and community service, Renard said.

Natalie Benson uses her pageant platform to promote her organization Chemo Courage, which became a registered trademark in 2015. Chemo Courage focuses on fighting chemotherapy-induced nausea by raising awareness of dietary measures cancer patients can take to avoid this common side effect, she said.

Natalie Benson said she has been passionate about the cause from a young age after several women in her life, including her godmother, were diagnosed with breast cancer. When she was 9 years old, she entered into, and won, her first science fair after conducting research on the topic. Natalie Benson said she has been advocating for the cause ever since; her research has been published, and she spoke about the topic at TEDx in 2014.

Natalie Benson said that her Chapman life and commitment to pageantry are integrated and both contribute to her overall growth. Natalie Benson said that people often wonder if the pageant life is “degrading,” but said that this is a misconception of pageants and that the Miss America organization has empowered her to achieve her personal and professional goals, and encourages her scholastic endeavours.

“In such a critical era where women are fighting an uphill battle for equality, it is especially important for women to support other women, including those who want to compete in pageants,” Natalie Benson said.