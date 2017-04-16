Is missing a class worth it?

You lay in bed, regretting staying up until 2 a.m. and contemplating whether or not it’s worth it to drag yourself to your 8 a.m. class. Moments like this can push you to choose to miss class, but how much does a skipped class ultimately cost you?

Tuition at Chapman is $25,105 per semester, according to Student Business Services, and students take between 12 and 18 units per semester. While 83 percent of Chapman students have financial aid and/or merit scholarships, that money is being given by donors and the government to be put toward education.