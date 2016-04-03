Money on the mind: Festival season

As music festival season begins, Chapman students frantically try to plan their weekends with every detail from where they will stay to buying new clothes, and find that the external purchases, aside from the festival pass itself, can become pretty pricey.

Avid country music festivalgoer Brad Smith will not be attending Stagecoach this year due to the amount of money it has cost him in the past.

“Part of the reason why I am not going this year is because every time you have to stay in a hotel, then you have to get a bus pass to get to Stagecoach, then you have to walk like three miles,” said the senior business major. “Then you pay like $12 a drink, so it’s just a lot.”

The cost of music festivals such as Stagecoach, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Lollapalooza, and many others can add up. The face value of tickets can range from $299 for Stagecoach to $399 for Coachella, but after adding the cost of traveling to the festival, a hotel or campsite, food, drink, clothes, and other festival necessities, Coachella can cost around $900 to $1300.

Rachel Fechser, a senior English major and seasoned music festival attendee, has attended 20 to 30 festivals including Burning Man, Coachella four times, The Governors Ball Music Festival and California Roots Music and Art Festival, has found a way to avoid buying a $10 drink.

“Coachella is a little stricter than the other festivals, but like I sneak booze in. I try to limit myself, like how much cash I am taking to the festival,” Fechser said.

Fechser said that festivals range in price and for Coachella she tries to budget by camping and grocery shopping at Costco beforehand.

“Obviously pizza leaving the festival is a necessity. But I don’t really like to eat that much in the festival because it’s mediocre food,” Fechser said.

Matt Draper, a ’15 psychology alumnus is heading to three festivals this year, starting off at Coachella and ending with FYF Fest in Los Angeles. Draper said that in his experience the most expensive part of a music festival is usually the ticket.

“I usually take about $200 in cash with me for a two to three-day festival and maybe will spend about $20-30 a day on food and then $30 on a shirt or some merchandise,” Draper said. “I bring my Camelbak so I don’t spend any money on water.”

Smith said if people want to save money at festivals they shouldn’t go.

“If you can, camp out wherever you go. Find as many people as you can to split stuff with and probably have a budget,” Smith said. “Go to the ATM once a day and tell yourself how much you are going to take out. And when you’re done with that (money), you’re done.”