Netflix and save the world: Startup gives users online streaming subscriptions or money for recycling

After meeting through their business fraternity, Delta Sigma Pi, at the University of California, Irvine, Arthur Avetisov and Brian Leung co-founded the company BottleRocket in May 2015.

BottleRocket is a recycling service that supplies users with cardboard bins to fill with bottles. Users then request pickups when their bins are full, and when enough users are ready for pickup in an area, they collect the bins and drop them off at a recycling center. Users can choose how to be rewarded, such as earning $5 per bin through Venmo or PayPal, or receiving a month’s subscription to Netflix or Hulu.

The company received support through the University of California, Irvine’s The Cove and Chapman’s Launch Labs, which help to fund and assist startup companies. Launch Labs is an incubator for entrepreneurs that supplies them with networking, office spaces and a mentorship program.

“We are a junk-hauling middle man,” said Malik Ahmad, chief marketing officer and co-founder of BottleRocket. “We are not municipal waste haulers.”

BottleRocket does not collect from the curb or touch other recycling bins.

“We facilitate private transactions for households,” Ahmad said.

Avetisov, who is the chief executive officer, began his own recycling company, Evergreen Recycling Centers, back in 2010, bringing his industry knowledge to BottleRocket. Leung, who is the chief operating officer, deals more with the technology side of the company.

“I like the idea (of BottleRocket), since college kids obviously have lots of cans and bottles to recycle, but are too lazy to go out and recycle themselves,” said Daniel Chiao, a sophomore integrated educational studies major, who uses BottleRocket’s services.

This is the issue that Avetisov wishes to tackle.

“Taking your recyclables to a recycling plant is too time-consuming for most people, and many end up just throwing them into recycling bins,” Avetisov said.

Avetisov said he is aware that a lot of people are not educated in how recycling centers work. He hopes to teach the process, as well as recycling in general. According to the Container Recycling Institute, of the 14,439 tons of beverage containers sold in 2010, 5,123 were recycled, while 9,316 were wasted.

“I think (BottleRocket) a good idea for a service, but it needs to be fine-tuned,” said Aaron Munson, a junior accounting major. “The box takes a long time to fill up, even for a house of five people.”

BottleRocket is still working out a few kinks, while looking to the future for expansion, Avetisov said. The website is being revamped and is expected to be fully functional in two to three weeks. It has been redesigned, but Avetisov said that some users are having trouble signing up for the service and that the website has a few glitches. The bins have also been redesigned, using thicker cardboard and a sleeker look.

Ahmad would not disclose numbers regarding total number of users, per request by their investors.

The company is still expanding, and may be able to recycle electronics, such as old smartphones, and clothing in the future, Avetisov said.

“We started with bottles and cans because it is the most common thing for people to recycle and the easiest to understand,” Avetisov said.

BottleRocket also plans to implement a system in which users can donate the money they earn to schools in their area instead of pocketing the money for themselves, he said.