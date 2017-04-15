Then and now: Locals look back at Old Towne

“It was perfect,” said Orange native Dave Silva, who has lived in the city for 41 years, describing what he remembers about growing up.

Silva, like some Orange residents, spent his childhood in the city and later decided to stay and raise his family. Incorporated in 1888, the city of Orange existed long before students began their studies at what is now Chapman University.

“Businesses come and go, but I still think it’s the same city that I grew up in,” Silva said. “It still has that warm feeling.”

In 1991, Chapman College was officially certified as a university by the California Secretary of State, and since then has grown from about 2,000 students to more than 8,000.

“It was just the little hometown college and now it’s this big university,” said Tracey Curtis, an Orange native of 36 years. “Growing up I knew it as Chapman College.”

Many residents have seen first-hand the growth of the university over the years.

“It was a much smaller school until about 15 years ago, and then I noticed it was getting bigger,” said Kami Kenyon, who has lived in Orange for 47 years. “In the last 10 years, it started expanding like crazy.”

Other than the increase in Chapman students in Orange, Kenyon says the demographics have changed as well.

“We are a much more diverse community than we ever were,” she said. “When I was very little, the majority of people in my elementary school looked like me, that is to say, white.”

According to the U.S. census, in 2010, Orange was 67 percent white and 38 percent Hispanic, while in 2000, it was 74 percent white and 32 percent Hispanic.

Dave Silva says he has good memories of growing up in Orange, many of which revolve around playing with the kids in his neighborhood.

“When my family moved here in 1976, there were kids everywhere,” Silva said. “If anything has changed, it’s been that technology has taken away a lot of the outdoor activity.”

Like Silva, Curtis remembers playing with her friends in the neighborhood.

“I remember playing until the street lights came on, spending summers in people’s pools, and having potluck get-togethers,” she said of her childhood home on Vista del Gaviota. “It was so family-oriented.”

Now, after 36 years, Curtis’ family still resides in Orange with her parents living on the same street.

“We’ve seen a lot of turnover in that neighborhood – people got older and moved on and new families are coming in,” she said. “It’s neat to see that cycle repeating itself.”

Kenyon, who is an English teacher at Orange High School, said she stayed in her hometown because of her family.

“My entire family lives here,” she said. “My great grandparents immigrated from Europe and this was the first place they landed.”

Like many other residents of Orange, Kenyon has many Chapman students as neighbors and said she and her family always introduce themselves and welcome them.

Although the beginning of the school year starts off well, Kenyon said parties start a couple of weeks into the semester.

“I went to college for a long time,” she said. “I’m not too old to remember what it’s like, but it seems kind of excessive.”

Despite the noise, Kenyon said raising her daughter near the university has been a positive experience.

“We go to the concerts and art shows all the time, dance and music recitals,” she said. “When we’re on campus, it’s awesome because you feel like a part of the community.”

Curtis said she and her family have a positive view of Chapman students.

“We have students who live in our neighborhood who bought maybe 40 boxes of Girl Scout cookies from my daughter,” she said. “A truckload of students stopped and took a picture with her. It was really cute.”

Silva’s interactions with Chapman students have been positive so far, and he said the school is highly regarded.

Silva serves on the board of directors for the Orange Chamber of Commerce, which sometimes holds events at the university.

“They’ve treated us very kindly, and every time we have an event there, it’s been clean and functional,” he said. “I have a lot of respect for Chapman University.”

A change Silva has noticed in Orange is related to the university.

“We’ve seen a lot of the antique stores go and the businesses have become more food-oriented because of the college students,” he said.

Although the university’s expansion has brought tension over the years, Silva praised Chapman saying, “I think a lot of people don’t realize what the university has brought to Old Towne and Orange in general.”

“The school is providing a lot of income and the young adults that I see coming from (Chapman), so far, seem to be paying attention to the rules,” he said.