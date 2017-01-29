Part of your world: Students immerse themselves in different cultures over break

Chapman students got their passports, cameras and sense of adventure ready for winter break and interterm.

Many students took the six weeks to travel around the U.S. and the world. Students traveled to countries including Norway, Portugal, Panama, China, Israel, Costa Rica, Mexico, Uruguay and Spain.

Katie Roche, a junior psychology major, had the opportunity to travel to Lisbon, Portugal, for a Brazilian jiujitsu competition.

Sara Stein, a junior business administration major, said that she got to walk next to penguins while she visited Antarctica.

From traveling with friends and family to taking study courses and creating documentaries, Chapman students were busy exploring the world.

