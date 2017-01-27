‘Patriots Day’ tells a story of true heroes and genuine bravery

“There’s only one weapon you have to fight back with……it’s love,” said Sergeant Tommy Saunders (Mark Wahlberg) says to Boston Police Superintendent William Evans in “Patriots Day” when asked about how people can move on after the Boston Marathon bombing and if the attack was preventable.

Saunders’ sentiments, delivered through a beautifully written monologue, sum up the film’s purpose. It wasn’t written and produced to add fuel to a partisan fire or promote xenophobia.The film gives a straightforward portrayal of the 2013 Boston Marathon terrorist attack and the manhunt that followed.

Through this, “Patriots Day” shows an almost uniquely American trait of coming together after facing mass horror and staying strong; it teaches the greatest lesson on Earth, that love will always defeat evil.

“Patriots Day” is the second Peter Berg heroic tribute film to come out this year, following “Deepwater Horizon.” It has further cemented my respect for Berg as a filmmaker. Instead of making movies about fictional and unrealistic super heroes, Berg focuses on real people and real acts of bravery and courage. He is a shining example of what Hollywood should be doing.

While I did love “Patriots Day,” the film, like every other, is not without its flaws. The biggest problem I had was the decision to cast Mark Wahlberg as a composite character. The film is chock-full of great actor portrayals of real-life people, like J.K. Simmons playing Sergeant Jeffrey Pugliese. However, while I understand that Wahlberg’s composite character is supposed to represent all of the brave Boston Police officers of that day, I found it to be unfitting with the tone of the film overall.

Wahlberg gave a great performance, but when dealing with real life stories of bravery and good triumphing over evil, composite characters should be on the side and not as main characters.

Unfortunately, while deserving of multiple Oscars, I don’t think it will receive any. Films like “Patriots Day” are unfairly labeled as ‘right-wing’ films and are therefore ignored by the Academy and do not get the praise they deserve for showing the resolve of the human spirit. I urge everyone to go and see this film. It will restore your faith in what now appears to be a very bleak world.