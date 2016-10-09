Privacy and fear: Why sexual assaults often go unreported

The following content of The Panther contains subject matter and graphic descriptions having to do with allegations of sexual assault and dating violence.

Some of the names in this story have been changed to protect the individual’s physical and emotional safety.

“I walked into a party with a few friends and as soon as I got there, I caught this cute guy’s eye,” said Haley, a sophomore at Chapman. “We started talking and he took me to a kind of secluded place and started kissing me.”

When she attempted to slow down the pace and suggested a change in location, he became belligerent and and verbally abusive, Haley said.

“He was much bigger than me and when I slightly hesitated going further he became so angry that I was afraid if I said no, he might do something worse,” Haley said. “So he dragged me to his car and with no one in sight for me to ask for help, I had no choice but to let him do whatever he wanted to me.”

Later that night while attempting to find her friend and leave, she was befriended by another man at the party who she didn’t know. He listened to her problems and denounced the other man’s actions.

“He tried taking advantage of me while I was recovering from the other assault and when I said no, he just ignored it and went ahead and entered me,” Haley said. “I was so afraid of the backlash, that they might say it was not a real assault for some reason and that I’d be asked to leave my dream school, that I didn’t report it.”

A 2015 study done by the Association of American Universities found that the rates of reporting sexual misconduct to campus officials or law enforcement ranged from 5 to 28 percent across the 27 universities studied.

At Chapman, in the past year, there were 68 reports of sexual misconduct, 35 of which were forwarded for investigation.

“I feel very upset about those numbers, within the context of respecting anyone’s choice of what they want to do,” said Lead Title IX Coordinator DeAnn Yocum Gaffney. “We have increased reporting in recent years but by no means are we there and that remains a challenge for not only this campus, but colleges everywhere.”

Yocum Gaffney believes that due to the traumatic nature of these incidents, victims may want privacy which results in their hesitance to report their assault.

“People sympathize with the perpetrator to the extent that survivors of sexual assault feel bad about hurting the perpetrator’s reputation due to a ‘misunderstanding,’ or ‘ruining their lives’ for reporting a crime,” said Alicia Correa, a junior instrumental performance major.

Correa said she has three friends who have been victims of sexual assault, two of whom never reported their perpetrator. Correa explained that this is part of the reason why she chooses to speak out against rape culture and victim-blaming, which can make people hesitant about reporting sexual assault.

Another reason some people cite is the fear of retaliation from their perpetrators.

“I was afraid that these guys would tell their friends and that they would ruin my social reputation and I just knew I would have to leave Chapman if everyone was talking about me that way,” Haley said.

Haley made a Tumblr post to express her feelings regarding the assaults. Before she took it down, someone took a screenshot and sent it to her resident advisor. When Haley’s resident advisor contacted her about it, she denied that anything had happened to her. Despite her protests, the resident advisor made sure to let her know what she could do in the event that she did want to talk about it.

“There was a disregard for the fact that I was not comfortable,” Haley said. “This was also a factor in not reporting since it was one of my few actual interactions with the university about it.”

Part of the job description of a resident advisor is to report any sexual assault cases if they know about them.

Sandra, a senior at Chapman, was a resident advisor when she was sexually assaulted by one of her residents at a party. Her dilemma was about whether she could report her own assault.

Appendix 5 of Chapman’s Student Conduct Code, also known as the Sexual Misconduct Policy, offers amnesty to students which protects them from being accountable for any violations of the conduct code, such as drug or alcohol violations, that might have occurred at the time of or as a result of the incident in question.

“I didn’t want to lose my job or ruin his college and sports career,” Sandra said. “Also he was my friend and even though he violated my personal space and forcibly grabbed and kissed me, I couldn’t do that to him.”

Sandra was sharing her problem with a colleague who, being a resident advisor, had to report her assault.

“(My boss) called me in and was focusing on the job that I neglected to do,” Sandra said. “They were behaving like the job was more important than the assault.”

Having already been through the reporting process once before, Sandra refused to tell them her assailant’s name because she said that it would take at least two to three years just to resolve.

“The process is really tough,” Sandra said. “You have to repeat the story of what happened for a minimum of four different people and it feels like going through the assault all over again.”