Q&A about extremism with sociology professor Peter Simi

After learning about the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995 when a car bomb killed 169 Americans, sociology professor Peter Simi became fascinated with the idea of extremism and the effect it has on America and the world.

With President Donald Trump’s recent executive order temporarily banning travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries, xenophobic behaviors have emerged and extremism has become the main focus of Simi’s justice and globalization course.

When did you start teaching your crime, justice and globalization course?

I just joined the sociology department at Chapman, this is my first year here, but I taught at the University of Nebraska for the last 13 years and I have been teaching the course there for the last 10 years.

Why did you start focusing on topics such as extremism?

I have been studying violent extremism for the last 20 years and it has been an issue that I have been concerned about and I struggle to understand. I wanted to comprehend what motivates people get involved with types of terrorist groups and how the groups influence different types of violence. I also wanted to see what types of consequences this has in terms of social fabric. So I believe it is important to focus on these issues in the classroom.

How does the state of the government today affect the need to teach extremism in classes?

What has happened in recent months really emphasizes the need to teach extremism in classes. This issue is more timely than ever. We have a rise in hate crimes since the most recent election and a lot of rhetoric that has been xenophobic and anti-immigrant. White supremacy groups’ actions have been heightened by the election of Trump as well. There have been many events that demand our attention. This class is a way for students who may not be aware to become so.

How do you think the government today affects students at Chapman?

At least one student was directly impacted by the recent executive order. There is a lot of potential for more hardships for students when they travel to their homes for breaks and also perhaps study abroad programs. If the country moves in a certain direction and becomes more intolerant and less welcoming to people’s differences rather than trying to embrace diversity and see it as a strength, people across the country will truly suffer in terms of what their futures will hold.

How should students combat this?

It is difficult because I think we want to be very assertive in communicating through the process of democracy how we feel and utilizing our first amendment right to express our views. But the events at Berkeley when Milo Yiannopoulos, a known alternative right member, was going to speak on campus became violent. Property was destroyed and people were injured.

This event was not helpful, there is a way to express discontent and there’s a way to try and bring people together but preventing people from speaking if they have different views than you is not productive. We have to think carefully about how we go about doing this.

How do you think the rallies and protests students participate in affect the situation?

I believe they are very helpful. This is a way to present a message in a positive manner. It is holding up the very principles of the first amendment, the freedom of assembly. Public expression is vital in today’s society. It is sad to see many people suggest that these displays of opinion should be prevented or that they are a waste of time. They are missing the point when you hear those kinds of things; protests and rallies and very much a part of the American experience.