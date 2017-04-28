Recording a friendship: Get to know the artists behind podcast ‘Spill the T’

During a cross-country road trip from Orange, California, to Chicago, Illinois, last year, friends Peter Heres and Summer Blair listened to the acclaimed “Serial,” an investigative journalism podcast hosted by Sarah Koenig.

Their love of podcasts was born and a year later the duo set out on a journey to “record a friendship,” as they say. Heres, a sophomore screen acting major, and Blair, a senior strategic and corporate communication major, have been recording their podcast “Spill the T,” named after RuPaul’s podcast “What’s the Tee,” since February.

Although admittedly R-rated, “Spill the T” carries out an honest commentary on their lives and had about 200 listeners during its first show. Topics range from breaking down Blair’s Coachella experience, talking about sleep paralysis, all the way to “breaking down higher education realness.”

“It was crazy how many random people would come up to me and say our podcast is great,” Heres said. “I guess people are interested in what we have to say and I think enthusiasm and friendship register well, which is what we offer.”

Q: What is your podcast?

Summer: ‘Spill the T’ is on its ninth episode and it’s just about our daily lives and stuff we go through. We talk about drama, advice or any wild stories we’ve heard.

Peter: It’s definitely a dialogue. We’re really just spitballing about what’s going on in our lives and from that I usually find myself going into a weird rant or a TED Talk-esque thing, where I’m trying to articulate something I feel passionate about. My favorite episode was when we discussed ‘Get Out.’

Q: Where did you get your inspiration?

Summer: ‘What’s the Tee,’ a podcast by our true angels RuPaul and Michelle Visage. They just talk about random things and sometimes they have guests.

Peter: They are hilarious, and we wanted something just like that.

Q: How do you make the podcast?

Peter: We literally make the podcast with a headphone connector with our Apple headphones as microphones on GarageBand with no sponsors. Our first episode, we had around 200 listeners. For me, it makes me feel productive because we’re creating something and because it’s fun to record a friendship.

Summer: We were originally going to do a radio show and go through Chapman Radio and record a show there, but then we realized we don’t have the time to commit to that.

Peter: Because we aren’t in Chapman Radio, we heard you might have to do a show at midnight or 1 a.m., so we decided to do it on our own time on SoundCloud.

Q: How is your podcast a type of art?

Summer: We’re expressing and revealing ourselves to our listeners and letting them into parts of our lives people might not otherwise see. Art is just living life.

Peter: I don’t know if our podcast really qualifies as one, but I can see it being qualified as art. We are creating it and design is involved with our logo, we have intro and outro sounds. It’s definitely art because there’s expression (and) passion, and we’re showcasing it to the world.

Q: What inspired you to do this?

Summer: We just love talking to each other and before we even started the podcast, we start talking for hours, and then we just decided to record it.

Peter: I think the nature of podcasts is elusive. There are so many different genres. ‘What’s the Tee’ is a fully talk podcast and then you have ‘Serial,’ which was an international success that so many people listened to- it was a narrative and a true story.

Q: How will you apply this experience to your future career?

Summer: It won’t be going on my resume because we’ve talked about drug use, but he can.

Peter: Yeah I’m always trying to brand, act, ‘get up in the gig’ and I think a podcast is a fun thing to have. At the heart of it, we just wanted to record our friendship, like a time capsule of friendship. Summer is graduating in a minute and I thought, “let’s just do this!” No one is telling us not to.

Summer: I’m going back to New York after this, and he’ll be in Pittsburgh.

Peter: We could do it via Skype, but that would be ridiculous.

Q: Will you continue the podcast?

Peter: We recorded episode nine today. I think two more should be our goal. I’m obsessed with finite projects. I love beginnings and ends of things, you can look at it as one thing. So many people start a blog or a YouTube channel, and it always kind of trails off. So I think you should always start something with the intention of it ending. I’ve always looked at it like Summer is graduating in May, and there’s no way we can keep doing it, so let’s do it now and make sure it’s cool while it is.

Q: What’s your favorite part?

Summer: It’s so entertaining to have this recording for Peter and I to listen to. I love our segments on the show, like ‘Death Drop,’ when we discuss something we don’t want to do anymore.

Peter: Right when it initially took off, it was really cool seeing how many people I didn’t know listening to us. The first episode we had around 200 listeners, but now we have a lot less. But I don’t care- that’s not what it’s about for us.

Q: Do you know who your listeners are?

Summer: I know some people who listen and tell me they’re are big fans. I know my mom, my little sister and some of my cousins listen, but I don’t know everyone else. If you don’t come up to me and say you listen, then I won’t know.

Peter: I think a few people from home listen, which is really cool. It’s fun to reconnect with people who are listening. My mom listened to one and it wasn’t for her. We are very candid, like too candid.

Summer: I think it’s intriguing to think of people spending time listening to us talk. You live your life every day and people observe you, but you don’t know that.

Q: Who is your target audience?

Peter: Just anyone who wants to have fun, definitely younger and college-aged because we throw around language.

Summer: My cousin is in her 30s, she’s a doctor and has a family and she loves our podcasts. It can appeal to everyone, but obviously not small children.

Q: What is your motivation to make this podcast?

Peter: I think the driving force is each other.

Summer: I look forward to recording with Peter. We get to spend time with each other and catch up.

Peter: A few people that listen, they really do like it. Sometimes, I think that someone could use it in their day.