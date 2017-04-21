Why do you Relay? Students share stories about Relay for Life

Team leader Andrew Gold was filled with joy when he saw his sister, who is a cancer survivor, walking the cancer survivor lap at the 2015 Relay for Life event. He watched her and joined her. He soon saw his fraternity Phi Kappa Tau’s team, Phi Kappa Tau, come up behind them.

“It was a really uplifting moment to see how much people were supporting me,” said Gold, a junior business administration major.

Relay for Life is a 24-hour walk-a-thon to raise funds for cancer research and patient care, said Kaylin Seeley, a first-year masters of arts in teaching student. She said this year their goal is $41,000 and so far they’ve raised $25,000. All funds will go directly to the American Cancer Society and their work.

“Having so many friends and family members battling the disease is something that really motivates me to make a difference,” Seeley said. “No one should have to hear the words ‘you have cancer’, so that’s why I relay.”

Similar to Seeley and Gold, many students will be taking a stand against cancer and honoring the ones they love at the event.

Why are you participating in Relay for Life?

Kaylin Seeley, masters in teaching

“This is my third Relay (for Life) and it is an event that I feel really passionate about. A few years ago, my nephew was diagnosed with leukemia and ever since then I have felt a strong urge to be an advocate in the fight against cancer. Since then, I have had other family members and friends diagnosed with and pass away from the disease and that motivated me more to volunteer with (the American Cancer Society) to plan an event that will actively raise money for research and patient care, two of the essential aspects of bringing an end to cancer. ”

Caroline Willcock, sophmore business administration major

“This is my second year participating in Relay for Life. I first heard about Relay for Life through my sorority, Alpha Gamma Delta. For me, it was the chance to support the American Cancer Society and all the people that they help, and a chance to be part of something bigger at Chapman, which led me to join my sorority’s team. My gran, Andrea Willcock, is the reason that I relay. At the beginning of March, last year, she passed away. During her life, Andrea struggled with colon cancer. I was very close to her and when she died, I felt like I needed to do something to honor her. Last year, I participated in Relay for Life for the full 24 hours, keeping her in my heart and mind every step of the way. This year, I wanted to do something more. I personally raised $540 and I plan to stay for the full 24 hours again this year to continue to honor my wonderful gran.”

Katarina Lehner, sophomore public relations and advertising major

“I participate in Relay for Life because I think it is an amazing cause that hits home for many people. My mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and again in 2014. Watching her suffer through chemo and radiation made me even more passionate about finding a cure for cancer, to ensure that no one ever has to hear that they or a loved one has cancer.”

Chinmai Raman, senior mathematics and economics major and event co-lead

“My favorite memory was when the entire Relay course from Argyros Forum to Beckman (Hall) and from Hutton (Hall) to Bertea (Hall) was lined with paper bags with lamps inside, each one for someone affected by cancer. We lined the steps to Leatherby (Libraries) with them. You can imagine just how moving that was.”

Jacob Walker, senior screenwriting major

“I joined for two reasons. Firstly, I recently lost my grandmother to lung cancer. She was an incredible person and the matriarch of our family. Losing her was one of the hardest things my family has had to deal with and in many ways we are still in mourning. Even if our Relay For Life team’s contribution to the American Cancer Society is small, I’m proud to have walked in her honor and in the hope that hopefully one day other families will not have to deal with the pain we’ve been through.

Andrew Gold, junior business administration major

“In high school, I started participating in Relay for Life with my friends and my family. What really motivated me in the first place was the fact that my sister had cancer when she was a senior in high school. When she battled cancer, it was around the same time Relay started, so we got involved with it because of her. My grandparents had cancer too, so I definitely have a lot of family connections who have had cancer and it really means a lot to me.”