Birthdae Cake is no better than plain old cookie dough ice cream

“Eating raw cookie dough will give you salmonella.” I’ve heard that my whole life, but didn’t really listen.

A few weeks ago, I was scrolling through Facebook when I saw that there was a place called Birthdae Cake that serves scoops of cookie dough and got excited. I mean, who wouldn’t be excited about being able to eat cookie dough without the risk of getting sick?

Birthdae Cake is about 20 minutes from Chapman, in Fountain Valley. I rallied up a group of my friends to go try this place on a Friday. We were expecting a long line, considering that Birthdae Cake had been trending on social media, but when we got there, the line was pretty short.

Being my indecisive self, I looked at all of the options at Birthdae Cake and I couldn’t decide what to get. Aside from the cookie dough, they had ice cream that looked delicious and rainbow boba, which combines two of my favorite things – boba and rainbow foods, as you can probably tell from my reviews of the Unicorn Milkshake and Unicorn Frappuccino.

I decided to try the 50 shades ice cream – green vanilla ice cream with oreos – and the gimme s’more cookie dough – a sugar cookie dough with sprinkles and marshmallow fluff. A cup with a scoop of ice cream and a scoop of cookie dough was about $7.50.

Taste-wise, the ice cream was great. It was sweet and had pieces of oreos in it. It was basically a cookies and cream ice cream with green food coloring. While it tasted good, I don’t understand why it was necessary to add the green food coloring.

The cookie dough left me kind of confused. I liked being able to eat cookie dough without the eggs and the gimme s’more flavor was very good, but a bit too sweet at times. The marshmallow fluff and cookie dough really complemented each other. My main issue with the cookie dough was that it was not cold enough. This might just be me being very picky, but cookie dough should not be served room temperature. Also, whether it was the fact the cookie dough had no eggs or something else, the cookie dough was a bit dry and left you with a dry throat. Luckily, Birthdae Cake has water available for everyone.

The combination of a scoop of cookie dough and a scoop of ice cream was good, but it made me realize that cookie dough ice cream is the perfect mix of these two. Cookie dough ice cream solves my two problems with what I ordered at Birthdae Cake – It ensures that the cookie dough is cold and by blending the ice cream and cookie dough, it makes sure that the cookie dough isn’t too dry.

I went in with high hopes about eating cookie dough and ended up realizing that what I wanted was right in front of my face: plain cookie dough ice cream.

Birthdae Cake is located at 16051 Brookhurst St. in Fountain Valley. It is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.