‘Sand Castle’ is yet another Netflix masterpiece

Ever since “Siege of Jadotville” was released in October, I fell in love with Netflix original films, and “Sand Castle” was no different. Netflix has really struck gold with producing and streaming its own movies and, with this film’s release, in addition to “Jadotville,” it has proven to be a master of war cinema.

“Sand Castle” is a drama set during the first year of the Iraq War. It follows a small army squad tasked as it assists a U.S. Army Special Forces unit in repairing a village’s water system, which was destroyed as collateral damage by American forces combating insurgents. The film examines both the hopelessness of the Iraq War and the war’s effects on individuals.

The film opens with main character Pvt. Matt Ocre deliberately breaking his hand using a Humvee door in an attempt to be exempt from being deployed to Iraq. It is a very powerful scene and perfectly sets the mood for the rest of the film. Ocre is played by Nicholas Hoult, who gives the performance of his career in this film. Ocre is a great character because he is such an atypical war cinema protagonist. He isn’t gung-ho about the war or his squad’s mission, like some of the other squad members, nor is he all that impressive.

Through the squad’s eyes, we see the difficult circumstance soldiers in modern warfare face on a day-to-day basis. A great scene that illustrates this is when squad members pull over a car that was following their convoy to discover it’s a father and his young daughter. Now, is it a man taking his sick daughter to a pharmacy or a terrorist using a child as a cover in order to move freely about the town? The squad has no way of knowing for sure and neither does the audience. One of the reasons why “Sand Castle” succeeds as a film is that it forces us into these situations and makes us empathize with the insanity of combat.

There are other characters in addition to Ocre who highlight the different perspectives of the war. Two that particularly stand out are Capt. Syverson, played spectacularly by Henry Cavill, and Kadeer (Navid Negahban). Syverson is the commander of the U.S. Army Special Forces unit embedded in the village. I was initially skeptical because I was afraid this film was going to use him to falsely portray special forces operators as baby-killing mercenaries, something that Hollywood is sickeningly talented at.

I was quite pleased that the filmmakers did a great job of humanizing Syverson and his men, molding him into an older brother role for Ocre. Kadeer is a local school teacher who helps the Americans in repairing the water. Kadeer is truly one of the most heroic of all the characters, knowingly risking his own life by working with the Americans in order to help his village.

To top it all off, “Sand Castle” has one of the best concluding scenes I have seen in a war film. After the mission is over, the brass plans on honorably discharging Ocre, which he vehemently protests, citing that his mission is far from over. This highlights the bigger picture of America’s attitude in that war. We were too hasty and eager to claim the mission was achieved, and we left too quickly, an action for which the Iraqi people paid the price.

“Sand Castle” is not only great because it means Netflix will keep making more films, but it’s also a remarkable film and one that I urge all of you to watch. It humanizes an incredibly inhuman situation and allows you to pause and think about just how terrible the circumstances our men and women in uniform go through.