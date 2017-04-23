Science beyond the lab: Students and professors apply their research

Andrew Lyon, the dean of Schmid College of Science and Technology, works tirelessly on his chemistry and physics research with his team.

Part of his study is finding ways for his results to be used outside of the lab in different fields of science, he said. Bioengineers, physicists, clinicians and other scientists often reach out to him for his expertise because his research helps dozens of people.

“We have been able to make materials that impact serious health issues,” Lyon said. “For example, we have developed artificial platelets that help stop bleeding in conditions where the normal clotting pathways are impaired. We have also worked on approaches to targeting very difficult to treat cancers such as drug-resistant ovarian cancer.”

But Lyon isn’t the only person at Chapman doing research. Some of the other people doing research include: