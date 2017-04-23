Science beyond the lab: Students and professors apply their research

Andrew Lyon, the dean of Schmid College of Science and Technology, works tirelessly on his chemistry and physics research with his team.
Part of his study is finding ways for his results to be used outside of the lab in different fields of science, he said. Bioengineers, physicists, clinicians and other scientists often reach out to him for his expertise because his research helps dozens of people.
“We have been able to make materials that impact serious health issues,” Lyon said. “For example, we have developed artificial platelets that help stop bleeding in conditions where the normal clotting pathways are impaired. We have also worked on approaches to targeting very difficult to treat cancers such as drug-resistant ovarian cancer.”
But Lyon isn’t the only person at Chapman doing research. Some of the other people doing research include:
Lyon works with polymer synthesis and characterization, which is the study of how small molecules are bonded to create usually longer chains of molecules called polymers. Through the creation and study of these chains of molecules and biological structures such as proteins, scientists are able to create ways to “communicate” with biological systems, meaning scientists can use “chemical, mechanical, and/or structural properties that trick biology into behaving in the desired manner.”
“Our research is important because we have been able to make materials that impact serious health issues. We work with bioengineers, physicists, clinicians and other scientists to target very specific clinical outcomes. Eventually, we hope that our work will leave the laboratory setting and translate into applicable clinical approaches,” Lyon said.
Hanna, a junior biological sciences major, works with Jason Keller, a biological sciences professor, on his wetland biogeochemistry research. Together, they study the wetlands and the role they play on global climate change. Currently, she is looking at the different processes within the soil that release methane. Methane is a greenhouse gas that is produced in oxygen-rich environments and contributes to the heating of the atmosphere. There are two main methane-releasing processes that have been researched significantly, but just recently, a third has been discovered that hasn’t been researched at all. Hanna is working closely with her professors to research this new possibility of methane release in the wetlands and plans to continue her research over the summer.
“I think it’s super important to know these processes so we can be able to predict in the future what’s going to happen to the environment,” Hanna said. “Plus, research in college is so awesome because you learn and do so much more than just research. You get a bunch of experience and knowledge.”
El-Askary, a physics, computational science and engineering professor, is an earth systems scientist who focuses on the different processes that shape the environment. Right now, he is researching the interactions between the different spheres on Earth and the way they influence and contribute to each other.
“Aerosols are the major drivers for global environmental change, so when we talk about climate change, we need to understand and look at all the constituents that lead to the warming of the atmosphere,” El-Askary said. “We are also learning about diseases that are transported through aerosols, so we need to do research to understand more because aerosols play a major role in our lives. There are many different applications of aerosol research in the world because they are so present, so you can see how important it is.”
Funk, a biological sciences professor, is an ecologist who works in two different areas of research she works on. She studies invasive plant species – plants that have been transported to areas where they are not native and take over native plants’ habitats. She also studies the relationship between legumes and bacteria.
“With the invasive plants, they can have terrible consequences when brought to California,” Funk said. “Some cause wildfires to spread while others consume massive amounts of water, which we are in need of over here. My research is important because it looks to examine how we can find a way to remove these harmful plants in the most inexpensive way possible.”
