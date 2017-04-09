Seniors consider their options for after graduation in May

Jordan Weitzman, a senior digital arts major, has wanted to work in animation since she was 12 years old. When she graduates, she plans to work full time as a production assistant at DreamWorks Animation.

About 70 percent of graduates from the class of 2016 are full-time employees nine months after graduating from Chapman, according to the Career Development Center. The majority of graduates went into business, entertainment or education, while some also took time off or traveled before joining the workforce.

“My major has given me the opportunity to learn all the skills I needed to make my dream of working in animation become a reality,” Weitzman said.

Her job at DreamWorks starts in a week and it will continue as a full-time job once she graduates.

“For a production assistant, you need to know how an animated show is made, so knowing the programs and how exactly it is made is what Chapman has taught me,” Weitzman said.

She found this job opportunity through a student from Chapman who works at DreamWorks in Los Angeles and passed on Weitzman’s resume.

“I had an internship at Nickelodeon, which is where I practiced the skills I learned in my classes and ultimately how I got this job,” Weitzman said.

Although Weitzman is excited to start her career in the real world, she has fears about leaving college.

“The realization that I won’t have to be in school ever again scares me,” she said. “Also, the fact that I won’t live near all my friends anymore.”

However, she sees her job at DreamWorks as an opportunity to move up in the animation field.

Lara Repko, a senior theater performance major, said she has been struggling to find a job that will fit her specific needs. However, she said she is still hopeful and excited about leaving college and starting to focus on her career in animation production.

“I’m looking for jobs right now that are either early in the morning or late at night so I have time to audition in the day,” she said.

Although Repko wants to focus primarily on her future career, she said she needs to be financially stable as well.

“I want to go to auditions, but I need to support myself financially,” Repko said. “Working in the morning and night isn’t going to be easy, but it needs to be done.”

Some seniors said that they do not want to jump into the workforce right after they graduate. Jackie DieBold, a senior dance and strategic and corporate communication major, plans to go to Italy for a month and spend time with family.

After Italy, she wants to find a job involving sales or event planning, and she ultimately wants to be an NFL or NBA dancer.

“I love having my hands on a lot of different projects at once,” DieBold said.

Since freshman year, DieBold has known that she wanted to be in an industry that deals with people.

“I thrive off other people’s drive, and it makes me contribute my enthusiasm and positivity into the workspace,” she said.

DieBold believes that both her majors helped her decide what type of job she wants to have in the future, because going into Chapman, she was unsure.

“My majors honed in on what I want to do with my life and that was really exciting to me,” DieBold said.

Sahzeah Babylon, a career educator from the Career Development Center, works one-on-one with students to help them find jobs by editing their resumes and cover letters. She also emphasizes the importance of having a following on websites such as LinkedIn.

“My biggest piece of advice is to not be scared,” she said. “Fear comes from the unknown and if you come in and get the information, it won’t be scary anymore.”

Babylon said that it is important for students to visit the Career Development Center starting their freshman year so that they are on track when they are seniors. She said that internships are important for getting a job as well as to gain confidence in order for students to know their skill sets and overall know themselves better.

“It all starts with the student coming and taking advantage of what’s here. We can help them if they just come in,” Babylon said.

Every job or internship that Babylon helps a student find is unique, and she enjoys helping each student with his or her goals.

“It’s nice when a student comes up and says, ‘I got the job I really wanted,’” she said. “It feels like you’re giving them the right information.”

Five tips for applying to internships from the Career Development Center

Start early:

Visiting the Career Development Center as a freshman increases your chances of getting an internship. Most internships want younger students because they have more time to learn new skills which can turn into a job opportunity in the future. Attending the Internship Expo every fall, hosted by the Career Development Center, will help students find internships.

Utilize professors and faculty members:

Professors have a lot of connections within their course expertise. The majority of them have worked in the field and know people that still work in that field. Being smart about utilizing your connections are vital to finding an internship and being selected.

Do your homework:

Having background knowledge about the internship that you are applying for will help you develop the best application. This will also help you when you are getting interviewed for a position, because you are already familiar with the company’s work.

Tailor your resume to the specific internship: Make sure that the points included in your resume are catered to the specific internship you are applying to, rather than listing everything you have done. The experts at the Career Development Center can help students eliminate the excess information that is not needed and display the strengths that will get the student the internship.

Don’t be afraid to be honest: Including what you hope to learn from the internship in your application is not a bad thing. Just because you don’t know how to complete certain tasks the internship is asking for, does not mean you won’t get it. Mentioning it can actually help you, because you look more willing to learn new skills. If it is outside of your comfort zone, express that too.