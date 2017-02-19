Sociology professor celebrates 50 years at Chapman

Students and faculty pressed up against the walls and hid under tables as “Congratulations Dr. Pat See” was projected onto the screen at the front of the room. An unsuspecting professor Patricia See rounded the corner of the Fish Interfaith Center to a room with filled with food, balloons, and a group of about 25 people.

“I was stunned, I had no idea,” See said. “And they all know I hate this sort of thing.”

See has been a professor in the sociology department at Chapman for 50 years. The sociology department along with Alpha Kappa Delta, the sociology honors society, decided to throw her a surprise celebration honoring this milestone and her impact on campus.

“I was shocked that it was her 50 years and the university wasn’t doing anything for her,” said Jacqueline Ewens, a senior sociology major and the president of Alpha Kappa Delta. “So I thought, well if they’re not, then our department needs to.”

Students, alumni, faculty and staff attended the celebration.

“Pat is an independent thinker and has always been a powerful role model for everyone around her, male or female,” said Paul Apodaca, a sociology professor who has been at Chapman since 1978. “She’s someone who’s always been dedicated to looking out for the other guy.”

See got her bachelor’s degree, master’s degree and doctorate in sociology at Mississippi State University and began teaching at Chapman in 1967, while getting her research doctorate.

Professor Emeritus Donald Booth, who hired See in 1967, said that there was an opening in the department and heard of a woman finishing her degree who might be interested in the job.

“She’s had to live through all of the transitions we’ve had here and it’s been tough, but she made it through, and she hasn’t aged as much as we have,” Booth said.

Parker Bradley, a ‘14 sociology and anthropology alumnus, said he appreciated how welcome he felt in her classes.

“Being a guy taking the marriage and family class really opened me up to the female perspective,” Bradley said. “I learned so much from that, things I didn’t even know existed and the privilege I had as a male.”

Miranda Nuevo, a senior sociology major, met See during Orientation Week freshman year and was “terrified but excited to take a class with her.”

“Professor Pat See has impacted me not only as a sociology student, but as a woman,” Nuevo said. “She’s down to business, and she speaks her words through actions.”

See said one of the reasons she has stayed at Chapman for so long is because she’s never had a reason to leave.

“I learn from my students every day,” she said. “They keep me honest.”

Apodaca said he believes See has impacted her students in a positive way.

“She is the most influential professor ever in the sociology department,” he said. “The thing that she’s always brought is a sense of family.”

Ewens said her orientation leader’s No. 1 advice was to take a course with See while she was at Chapman.

“She’s incredibly personable and cares deeply about other people, and that’s pretty special,” Ewens said.