Space songs and surf punk: a Q&A with Buddha Trixie

Daniel Cole, Andrew Harris, and Dennis Moon have been friends since elementary school.

“What began as a very informal and casual outlet for us to play music and hang out eventually just transformed into us being a band who had serious aspirations,” said Cole, a junior computer science major and the vocalist and drummer for their band Buddha Trixie.

Harris plays lead guitar, Moon plays bass, and Kenzo Mann, who joined the band after meeting Moon at UC Davis, plays the synthesizer and guitar.

The band has racked up attention through their four-track EP titled “Real,” which was released on their Bandcamp (a site commonly used by independent musicians or small-scale labels to upload and distribute their music) in summer 2015. Buddha Trixie boasts more than 700 likes on Facebook and more than 5,000 views on their YouTube video for their title track song “Real.”

Take me through your typical song-writing process.

Due to distance issues, songwriting relies heavily on self-recorded demos that we upload to a private SoundCloud account during the school year. In these instances Dennis or Andrew will upload a scratch idea that they wrote on their own, and I’ll try my best to write a melody/lyrics around it if I feel particularly inspired by a certain demo. However, it’s probably the most satisfying to just sit in the practice space together and start jamming and letting the skeleton of a song come to fruition organically. Usually after 20 plus minutes of locking in together, there will be a brief moment of silence in which we just kind of look at each other and go “woah.” After that, we’ll try to recall good moments from the jam and record them as a voice memo for later, or just flesh out the song right then and there.

Where do you draw inspiration from for songwriting?

I think of myself as a very cynical lyricist. Most of the time the time that I feel inspired to write it’s because I’m feeling dissatisfied or empty in some sort of way. With that being said, I gravitate towards writing about the abstract and intangible more often than not. There’s something about the real world that bores me, and I think people too often buy into it, under the pretense that it will one day make them happy. And while I have written stupid “I like a girl” type songs every now and then, I like to try and focus on making sense of the chaotic (expletive) that humanity has unwillingly been birthed into.

Are there certain subjects or concepts that fascinate you and tend to bleed into your songwriting?

In a nutshell: escapism, nature, soul/spirituality, and space. Space is really (expletive) cool. Way too often than not I’m writing about space.

Do you find inspiration through similar, small bands that you can learn from and connect with?

Our band is rooted in San Diego, which has a very strange fixation on what they call a “surf punk scene.” We’ve made plenty of friends in bands from there like The Frights, Inspired & The Sleep, and Fake Tides. For the most part we’re jerks and keep to ourselves instead of indulging in the local scene. Having played with bands like The Frights has definitely taught me one thing: energy is crucial. Every time that we’ve opened for them, it has reinforced the notion that stage presence is important. Those guys go nuts on stage.

As you’re so interested in space, are you a big David Bowie fan?

I love Bowie. I have a super hipster denim jacket with a Bowie patch that I sewed onto the chest. I think he’s a great example of a musician willing to indulge in his stardom. That’s something few are willing to do. In terms of fashion and attitude, he’s one of my icons. He was a perfect blend between a flashy showman and an introspective, emotional artist.

What are your thoughts on concept albums versus albums that are simply a collection of songs?

Our only current release “Real – EP” could be described as just a collection of songs. It’s a sampler of what we’re capable of. Four songs that cover a lot of bases: pop, psych, grunge, all rooted in the indie/alternative genre. To me, this EP is somewhat thematically sporadic since it is so short, and we were in high school when we wrote it. We’re currently finishing up an LP that is much more cohesive and coherent in terms of production and narrative structure. The album we’re working on now is so blatantly space-oriented as a concept album that the introductory song is basically about the big bang/beginning of existence.

Tell me about the shows you’ve played. What kind of venues and how were the atmospheres?

Since we’re all currently 20, we usually frequent all ages venues in San Diego such as The Che Cafe, Queen Bee’s (Art and Cultural Center), and Soma. What’s always really fun though is playing house shows with local bands. The sound is awful but a bunch of kids show up and go nuts. Crowd atmosphere usually depends on what type of set we play. Sometimes fans mosh or stage dive, which is always hilarious to see.

What’s the story behind the name?

Explaining the band name Buddha Trixie is actually a tough one that involves backpacking in the Himalayas while high on crystallized Ayahuasca that our good friend Bobby Bottleservice has the hookup for. Long story short, we were enlightened for like a week and now Dennis has an extra nipple that relocates to different parts of his body every time he goes to sleep. Those Buddhist monks will get you, they will. What they were doing in that cave with that many candles, I couldn’t tell you.