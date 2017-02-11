Sparks fly: behind Chapman’s famous couples

Some professors and faculty members at Chapman find love at work and form relationships that last decades. For Lynne and Jim Doti, love bloomed over time, after a fateful interview over 45 years ago in New York.

On Dec. 28, 1972, former Chapman professors Lynne Doti and Donald Booth interviewed Jim Doti at an American Economic Association meeting, who was working on his doctorate in economics at the time.

“Dr. Booth and I were on a search committee to find a new economist for Chapman,” Lynne Doti said. “I had to pick him up at the bus station.”

Dr. Lynne had been working at Chapman for three years when Jim Doti was hired. They were colleagues working in the same department.

Jim Doti described them as “just two ships passing in the night.” At first, their busy schedules at Chapman and their work on their respective doctorate degrees prevented them from getting close, the Dotis said.

Once they both received their doctorate degrees, the Dotis had more time to get to know each other.

“We were pretty friendly,” Lynne Doti said. “We would go out with other faculty as a group, got to know each other very well and then all of a sudden one day we decided there was more to it.”

In 1977, they married and became each other’s life-long supporters.

“I certainly wouldn’t have been able to be president if she weren’t behind me,” Jim Doti said. “She is my No. 1 adviser.”

Over the years the two had many different roles. Jim Doti was dean of the Argyros School of Business and Economics, a professor and later the president of Chapman, while Lynne Doti was the associate dean of the business school as well as a professor.

“I felt like we were the Ma and Pa of the business school,” Lynne Doti said.

Lynne Doti said she can’t imagine a life where her and her husband aren’t involved in the university. One of their favorite activities is to attend Chapman events like the symphony and football games.

“Our social lives revolve around Chapman,” she said.

The Dotis try to leave their work when they come home, preferring instead to take walks together, read, and of course, discuss economics.

“We try to keep our Sundays as a family day, not a Chapman day,” Jim Doti said.

President Daniele Struppa and his wife Lisa Sparks, the dean of the School of Communication, have a similar philosophy when it comes to balancing their time.

“I’m here 12 hours a day so by the time I get home, work is rarely the topic of conversation,” Struppa said. “I want to totally relax and play with my kids.”

In order to balance his busy schedule as president of the university and hers as dean of the school of communications, the two work as a team, Lisa Sparks said.

“I have my assistant and he has his two,” she said, “We also have a care coordinator and about eight babysitters. It’s kind of a complicated operation.”

The couple of 14 years attributes the success of their relationship to their similar philosophies.

“We’re aligned in our thinking,” Sparks said. “We both strive to be as outstanding as we possibly can at every level from teaching and research to service to the community.”

Before the couple married in Struppa’s native Italy, they met in an interview much like the Dotis in the late 1990s. At the time, Struppa was the dean the College of Arts and Sciences at George Mason University and interviewed Sparks for a junior faculty position.

They started dating in 2002 and married a year later.

“We knew immediately that we were connected in a special way, so we didn’t waste too much time,” Sparks said. “We got married as soon as we could.”

Now, as the president and FLOCU, or “First Lady of Chapman University,” as they jokingly call Sparks’ role, the couple is as busy as ever.

“Lisa supports me in a lot of ways, and I support her with advice on one thing or the other and taking care of our kids,” Struppa said.

To wind down, the couple goes on hikes on the weekends and watches television shows like “Blacklist,” “Bates Motel” and “The Americans.”

“We like binge-watching,” Struppa said.

They also share a love of travel and have visited many countries on places like the British Isles and the Mediterranean. Although Struppa didn’t share Sparks’ love of skiing at first, after many lessons, he joins his wife on the slopes at Mammoth Mountain.

“I’m a very outdoorsy person,” she said. “I told him we have to go skiing at least once a year.”

Although they have both have busy and successful lives, the couple strives for balance. “We’re a team, but we’re also independent,” Sparks said.

Despite all their responsibilities, Struppa said, “We are a very normal couple.”