Student composes music inspired by Chapman painting

Nostalgia was the feeling Sam Ek, a senior music composition major, felt as he stood in the Hilbert Museum of California Art and stared at the painting “Morning Rain,” by artist Jack Laycox.

Ek was chosen to to compose an original piece of music that was inspired by an artwork displayed at Chapman’s Hilbert Museum of California Art, which is located at 167 N. Atchison St. The museum holds a collection of paintings by California artists from the 1920s.

“I chose (“Morning Rain”) for the nostalgia. It spoke to me the most,” Ek said. “The painting was started and finished in 1969 and my grandfather’s career was still going on. In the painting, you can see silhouettes of people walking back and forth on the sidewalks, and I imagined that one of them could have been (my grandfather) walking to work.”

Laycox grew up in Northern California and was known for experimenting with watercolor and paint techniques. Being from the Bay Area, Ek said the painting reminded him of his hometown.

Laycox’s style spoke to Ek, and he said he enjoyed the contrast between the clear background and dark front. Ek said that the dark colors in the painting reminded him of cloudy mornings in San Francisco.

“Rarely, you would have a nice full, sunny day,” Ek said about San Francisco. “Especially in the morning, it was very dark and toward the end, a patch of sun came through, and you can see the cars hustling by on the cross street ahead.”

After six hours of handwriting the music and then creating a digital engraving, Ek composed a piece that was performed by Pacific Symphony musicians at the first live concert hosted by the Hilbert Museum April 1.

The piece included the flute, viola and cello. Ek said he had originally planned to include a harp, but after some confusion, that part was not written.

Q: What was the process like?

A: I was told about it last semester in October, but I didn’t have to get instrumentation finalized until interterm.

(The composition was) pretty short, which was nice. The actual writing totaled six hours, and the whole piece is about six-and-a-half minutes. That usually never happens though. I usually spend hours on 30 seconds, but for some reason, the melodies worked together, and I was able to connect them. It was a relatively slow tempo, slower than a second for each pulse.

Q: What emotion did you want the piece to convey?

A: My grandfather was a jazz pianist, so in terms of the scope, it had an old, popular style to it.

(The piece) has a nice melody you can recognize, a very lyrical and relaxing vibe. The specific emotions would be nostalgia, serenity and calmness.

Q: Have art pieces inspired your music before? If not, what else has inspired you?

A: Poetry. I had been working on (my) capstone piece, and I set all 18 stanzas in Edgar Allen Poe’s ‘Raven,’ to music. (Also), my great-grandfather on my mom’s side was an artist. We have a lot of paintings throughout my mom’s house, my mom’s sister’s house and my grandparents’ house. I always wanted to do my own version of paintings based on photographs and places visited. (Lastly), nature. Another piece I wrote was based on a camping trip I went on in Northern California.

Q: What are your personal goals when it comes to music composition?

A: Continue writing for whatever ensembles come over. I’m doing my first film project now, which I always wanted to do but was always too busy. (I’m) trying to expand my horizons and make music entertaining to people. Maybe bridging the world between strictly classical viewers and pop views, since there’s a large divide.