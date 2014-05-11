Sugar and scares found on online dating

With laptops, smartphones and tablets taking over campus, it’s no surprise that dating has become digitalized.

But with so many options, where do you start?

Features editor Megan Abba logged on for a week of online dating to find out which sites have the potential for love.

Tinder

Looking for a match that could be sitting right across from you in the Student Union?

Tinder is an iTunes and Android app that connects users with potential matches nearby, via a smartphone’s GPS system. Users can swipe right if they’re interested in someone based on their photos, and left if they’re not. If two people swipe each other right, they are matched and can begin messaging.

Currently, people between the ages of 18 and 24 make up 50 percent of Tinder’s user base.

I was skeptical downloading the app—how would I be able to actually get to know anyone on a service based on something so shallow?

However, I found that of all the dating services I tried, I did connect best with the ones I met on Tinder.

There were some men that came on too strong (“You have a very cute smile and toosh”), but those were easily weeded out by pressing “block.” Most others seemed to genuinely want to get to know me and I actually ended up exchanging numbers with a few.

I haven’t gained the courage to meet up with any of my Tinder matches in person yet but, hey, I might just keep the app.

SeekingArrangement

Looking for some company and a large paycheck on the side?

About 51 Chapman students are finding their “Sugar Daddies” to pay for an upscale lifestyle (or simply tuition) on SeekingArrangement.

SeekingArrangement is a website that allows sugar babies to establish relationships based on a financial agreement with sugar daddies.

SeekingArrangement defines a sugar daddy as “a successful and generous man who is willing to pamper and offer financial help or gifts in exchange for companionship, romance and an honest relationship.” A sugar baby is defined as “generally younger and looking to meet Sugar Daddies who can provide financial aid, mentorship, guidance and even love.”

According to the SeekingArrangement website, 1 million students logged onto the website, with the average college sugar baby receiving $3,000 per month.

The idea of talking to men that could be my father’s age was a little strange, but I tried to keep an open mind.

In three days, about 20 men messaged me, one telling me he’s looking for someone to keep him company on his yacht in Huntington Beach, but most simply asking to respond if I was interested in learning more about them.

But the website is creepy for more reasons than the age difference. The site allows users to blur or darken their faces in photos, or not post any at all. And even worse: most of the men that messaged me were married, and not afraid to post it on their profile.

One man that messaged me, however, seemed like a nice guy. The 45-year-old divorcee kindly invited me to coffee. His profile said he was looking for the perks of a relationship without the drama, with someone who wants to enjoy the finer things in life.

But despite being a nice guy, I don’t think I could form any sort of romantic relationship with a man older than 25. If you’re OK with the concept and are looking for some extra money or expensive perks though, SeekingArrangement may be the site for you.

OKCupid

You won’t find your love’s match on OKCupid, even though it uses a mathematical algorithm to pair users with potential matches.

When filling out a profile, OKCupid users provide an answer to a question, how he or she would like someone else to answer and how important that question is. Each answer is then given a numerical value. To find if two users are compatible with one another, a computer multiplies their values and takes the square root.

I was the most confident that Cupid’s arrow would shoot me on this site. I answered questions about my values and personality, so I should be able to find that loving gentleman I’m looking for, right?

Wrong.

All hope was lost within five minutes of making an account, when I received my first message.

“Hey I think you’re really attractive and I wanna […] so, if you’re down, let’s meet up and have some fun tonight.”

In four days I got 30 other messages, but was always scared to sign back on. Maybe my soul mate is on OKCupid. But thanks to one person, I will not be finding him anytime soon.

The perks of OKCupid? The majority of users are between the ages of 18 and 34, and for all you looking for a man, there are nearly double the male users than female. The site is free for standard use, too, but users may upgrade to get more match search options, browse profiles invisibly, get rid of ads and change their usernames, among other features. Upgraded profiles cost $9.95 a month or $4.95 a month for a 6-month package.

