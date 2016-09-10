‘Sully’ soars above expectations

“Sully” is a film that everyone should see, not just because it’s shot in a really artistic way, not just because it has witty and snappy dialogue, but simply because it tells such an amazing story.

Being from the tri-state area, I take particular pride in this story, especially how Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger was able to save many lives both with his incredible skill and the impeccable coordination and timing of the local first responders.

I think it’s safe to say that all of us have heard of the “Miracle on the Hudson” story. And yes, hearing it is just amazing enough. But where “Sully” succeeds so masterfully is that it shows the actual incident in gritty second-by-second detail, illustrating, quite literally, the true gravity of the situation that Sully and his crew were in.

The film opens in a very unique way, showing how the story could have ended by having the plane crash right smack-dab into Manhattan, only to reveal the whole sequence is just a nightmare Sully is having, a result of the stress he’s under. This film shows a part of the story many of us do not know, which is that of the National Transportation Safety Board investigation, in which every action Sully took was ruthlessly second-guessed by a highly skeptical committee.

Though it does seem like this review board is out to get Sully and his co-pilot, director Clint Eastwood does a great job of painting the review board in an objective light, because at the end of the day, they’re just people with a job to do. Eastwood, in a very effective filmmaking choice, shows the crash multiple times, through flashbacks. However, to keep it interesting and to not bore the audience, he covers different perspectives of the crash all down to the last second.

That being said, I will admit there were times in watching the crash that I felt a little distant, only because I believed I had heard this all before. However, I quickly found out how wrong I was and found myself on the edge of my seat even though I knew the outcome.

The acting in this film is great, with Tom Hanks delivering a spectacular performance as always in his role as Sully. However, the true star of the show is Aaron Eckhart, who plays Sully’s co-pilot, Jeff Skiles. I will say that Eckhart gave a better performance than Hanks. This is not to say that Hanks’ performance was bad. Not at all. It’s just when you go to see a Tom Hanks movie, you know he’s going to kill it. It’s a constant variable. However, seeing Eckhart pull his weight next to a titan like Hanks I thought was the second greatest feat of the film, the first, of course, being what Sully accomplishes.

We have a great selection of films coming out this fall, ranging from “Deepwater Horizon” to “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.” Without a doubt, “Sully” is a great way to kick off the season. It reminds of the timeless message that heroes can come from anywhere and be anyone.