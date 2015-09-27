TEDxChapmanU Talk featured on TED site

Last week, a TEDxChapmanU Talk by Mandy Len Catron titled, “To Fall In Love With Anyone,” was the featured talk on the official TED website. The video brought Catron, an esteemed blogger, a rush of fame.

“If I had been more self-conscious or more aware of the potential for a very large audience, I might not have been as willing to be as vulnerable and forthcoming about my own experiences with love. And I think it’s that openness that people seem to be responding to,” Catron said.

The talk revolved around a study by Arthur Aron, a psychology professor at the State University of New York at Stony Brook, where two strangers ask each other a series of 36 personal questions and finish by looking into each other’s eyes for a silent four minutes. This study supposedly causes those two people to fall in love.

Some of the questions include: “What would constitute a ‘perfect’ day for you?,” “If you could change anything about the way you were raised, what would it be?” and “Tell your partner what you like about them; be very honest this time, saying things that you might not say to someone you’ve just met.”

Catron partook in this study herself, and the results? She fell in love. After the butterflies settled, she wrote an article for The New York Times’ Modern Love section about how the study sprouted her new relationship. That article sent her into instant Internet stardom, and Catron was then chosen to facilitate a TEDxChapmanU Talk.

Chapman has held a day of 12-14 consecutive TED Talks for the past three years. Char Williams, director of institutional events, works to find speakers for the event that will benefit the entire Chapman community.

“We try to get people who are doing really great stuff in the community, interesting game changers; people that are quirky, unsung heroes,” Williams said.

Williams discovered Catron like most people did, through her The New York Times article.

“I don’t think anyone realized that it was going to get picked up by TED. It was powerful, she’s so authentic, she just shared from her heart and I think that’s what makes it even better — she challenged us to think of the modern idea of love and what that is,” said Williams.

After being featured on the TED website, Catron’s video now has more than 650,000 views. Williams said the exposure is a big a deal for the university, from a marketing perspective.

“For me, it’s really about bringing awareness that Chapman is strong in everything that we’re doing as far as preparing students for life and who we are as an institution,” Williams said.

Williams said that this video is bringing massive publicity to Chapman through priceless advertising by showing the public that Chapman is not only doing amazing things, but can also bring amazing people to campus.

Catron is now working on a book about love, which is scheduled to come out in 2017.

“The advice I wish someone could’ve given me when I was younger is to be patient with love. It’ll come along — it always does. And you can’t control when, but you can decide what kind of love you’re willing to accept and what you’re not,” Catron said.