‘Toaster Music Project’ concludes with a final cover at Hart Park

Cameron Lew, a junior film production major, started the Toaster Music Project Jan. 30, the first day of spring semester. The project began with Lew performing and recording an original song, initially planning to write a new song every week, however, this quickly changed.

“The next week, I did the first cover and for some reason I kept doing one every Monday, and soon enough, I made one for every week of the semester,” Lew said.

The name for the project was inspired by Lew’s car, which some of his friends have nicknamed the “toaster.”

Lew performs under the name “Ginger Root.” He is accompanied by two of his high school friends, Matt Carney, who plays drums, and Anthony Grisham, who plays bass. He is also a member of the band, Van Stock.

“[Van Stock] is more of a band in the sense where we all write the songs together and collaborate creatively with one another,” Lew said. “I guess Ginger Root essentially is my solo moniker.”

Lew began playing guitar when he was 10 after his parents bought him one for Christmas. He began taking lessons and was a part of a performing arts program during high school.

“Nobody in my family plays music actually, so it’s kind of cool and kind of strange that I’m the only one,” Lew said. “I appreciate my dad trying to learn the bass so we could play together, but I think it was in the neighbors’ best interest that he stopped.”

The Toaster Music Project encountered some bumps along the road, but Lew managed to release a new cover each week without fail.

“Week two, the cops showed up. No idea how, but I guess you’re not allowed to play a classical guitar in the DMAC (Digital Media Art Center at Chapman) parking structure,” Lew said.

“Week five, I forgot some gear and also it was raining, so I couldn’t leave the car if I needed to,” Lew said. “Then week seven was so hot filming outside that I almost passed out. But in the end, I never scrapped one. I pushed through and finished what I started.”

The Toaster Music Project concluded May 18 at a live concert where Lew performed his final cover, as well as most of the other covers from the project. The concert was at Hart Park, where Lew used his car as the stage.

In the Facebook event description for the show, Lew said, “I want to celebrate this laborious, yet unintentional music project with all of you. If at least five people show up, I will deem the show a success. Forget about finals.”