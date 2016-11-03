Tobacco taxes: Proposition 56 would add $2

Smoking was banned at Chapman last spring after a student government initiative for a tobacco-free campus was passed, but now it is not just student government calling into question the morality of tobacco products, but also California’s government.

The 2016 ballot includes Proposition 56, which could increase the tax on tobacco products by $2.

Overview:

As of today, California has a tobacco tax of 87 cents per pack of cigarettes. This money goes toward tobacco prevention, breast cancer screening, environmental protection and health care services for people with low income, according to the California General Election Voting Guide.

Proposition 56 would increase the tax by $2, making the new tax total $2.87. This tax would be implemented not only for cigarettes but also e-cigarettes.

“Yes” versus “no” vote:

Voting “yes” on Proposition 56 would mean the tax would increase by $2.

Voting “no” on Proposition 56 would mean the tax would remain 87 cents.

History on campus:

Chapman became a smoke-free campus Feb. 1. This was a result of an initiative led by former student government President Josh Nudelman and former Dodge College of Film and Media Arts Senator Henry Callander. The ban includes cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cigars, water pipes, pipes and hookahs.

Political science students input:

Alex Ballard, a freshman political science major, said he supports the proposition.

“A tax would inhibit some people from purchasing (tobacco products) and in my opinion, that’s a plus just generally for public health,” Ballard said.

He believes that e-cigarettes are also being targeted which is good because they are not generally government-regulated or taxed as much as other tobacco products. Ballard said he stands firm that all types of these tobacco products from cigarettes to e-cigarettes are harmful and will cause health problems and should be hindered with the tax.

“The 87 cents tax we have now in California is way below the average. I think with this tax, it will help us catch up to the national average, which is usually more than $1,” Ballard said.

According to the Tax Foundation, in 2014, California was ranked 32nd in a list of tobacco tax prices. The state with the highest tax on tobacco is New York, which taxes $4.35 per pack of cigarettes.

However, Sydney Garrett, a freshman political science major, believes that the proposition should not be passed. She said her reasoning is that it will be unfair to punish people who are already addicted and that it would be kicking them while they are down.

“If we use those taxes for health care, what will happen when the money from it decreases because people quit smoking? I just think it will cause greater havoc,” Garrett said.

Chapman Democrats:

The Democratic Party of California openly supports the tax increase, according to the California Democratic Party.

Brad West, a junior political science major and president of the Chapman Democrats, said he thinks this proposition may not even affect Chapman students because Chapman is a smoke-free campus.

“I am for it. I think it’s a good idea,” West said. “The point of the tax is to reduce smoking and these kinds of taxes on products that are not desired to be consumed have been proven, according to tobaccofreekidskids.org to reduce consumption.”

West said that it is unfortunate that the tax will target e-cigarettes as well because, as of now, many studies have shown they are less harmful than regular tobacco products. According to a study by the Royal College of Physicians, the health issues caused by long-term vapor inhalation from e-cigarettes is unlikely to exceed 5 percent of the harm caused by smoking tobacco.

Chinmai Raman, a senior math and economics major and the political director of Chapman Democrats, also said that the proposition was a good idea.

“As a government, we are allowed to encourage or discourage certain behaviors and this is a serious public health problem,” Raman said.

Chapman Republicans:

Chapman Republicans Secretary Kunal Sharma, a sophomore political science and business administration major, had an opposing view. He said that while the proposition is meant to curb consumption, the tax is not really going to keep people from purchasing it.

“This is only a way to raise money for special interest groups,” Sharma said.

Sharma said that if that revenue was going to go toward infrastructure or fixing roads, then he would have voted yes on the proposition. To him, students will just keep smoking because they are addicted. He also said that the no smoking ban on campus would help more than this tax.

“If people want to smoke, they are going to smoke,” Sharma said.