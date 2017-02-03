Unicorn milkshake: Instagrammable but not worth it

A purple milkshake in a mason jar topped with whipped cream, sprinkles and a ton of candy … We’ve all seen it on social media in all its colorful glory, however, what appears to be a delicious milkshake is really just not worth it.

To begin with, Creme and Sugar, the cafe that sells the unicorn milkshake among other colorful beverages, is very small, so my friends and I had to stand outside in a line for an hour just to get our milkshakes. The line was so long that they had a sign that said, “From this point, 60 minutes,” like at Disneyland, and it was accurate. This was probably because Creme and Sugar went viral after multiple articles were written about its unicorn hot chocolate.

It took us forever to get our drinks, but I can’t complain about the baristas. They were nice, and when my friend’s order got messed up, they apologized multiple times and fixed it immediately.

When we finally had our colorful drinks, it was hard to find a spot to sit. We had to carefully maneuver through the crowd to search for an open spot, which was not easy considering how small the cafe was and how big the milkshakes were.

We found a spot on the couch and like every other person at Creme and Sugar, we had to take a photo shoot with our drinks. We finished taking pictures of our milkshakes from literally every angle imaginable, so it was finally time to try this mythical-looking drink.

I took my first sip, and I was surprised. The unicorn flavor ended up being a glorified vanilla milkshake with a lot of food coloring. It tasted good at first but after a while it was just too sweet. I had to get up and get multiple cups of water just to be able to drink more of the milkshake. Also, the candy on top of the milkshake was very obviously for the Instagram posts because if you are able to drink the entire milkshake (I was barely able to get through half of it), you definitely won’t be able to eat any of the candy. It’s too much sugar (yes, that is possible). After drinking our milkshakes, my friends and I felt like we were going to have a food baby. Besides that, we paid $10 for our milkshakes. Yes, you read that correctly. You could get four In-N-Out milkshakes for that price, and they might actually taste better.

After all of this, if you’re still willing to stand in line for a unicorn milkshake, you’re probably just doing it for your Instagram.